Jack Nicholson makes first Lakers court appearance in two years

When the Los Angeles Lakers play at home, Jack Nicholson, the renowned actor and film director, is always in the front row to support the team. So it was when he attended the NBA team’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on October 19. The 84-year-old actor sat in the stands next to his 29-year-old son Ray.

Nicholson wasn’t the only star to attend the sporting event. Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne and Floyd Mayweather Jr., Adele, James Corden, Kid Cudi, among others, also saw the Warriors beat the Lakers with a final score of 121 to 114 points. The actor arrived with a black car dressed in a brown Lacoste polo shirt and a black jacket.









It’s been two years since fans saw Jack Nicholson. The last time the Oscar winner was photographed in public was in January 2020, before the COVID pandemic broke out, when he attended another Lakers game. While he has been seen several times over the years in his professional career, such as on award shows and an episode of Saturday night Live From 2015, he lives a relatively private life.

Nicholson wasn’t the only star to attend the sporting event. Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne and Floyd Mayweather Jr., Adele, James Corden, Kid Cudi, among others, also saw the Warriors beat the Lakers

Since he gained fame in 1970, the actor has participated in major Hollywood films such as Batman and The glow. Now, since 2010, he has been inactive as a movie actor. His last film was in that same year and it is titled How Do You Know.

Jack Nicholson and Ray Nicholson, in 2017 Getty

In the year 2013, The Sun He interviewed him and claimed that he was less motivated to shoot more movies. “The film business is the best I know so far but I just want to make films that move people, films about emotions,” he said.

Since then, the actor has previously signed on to make a remake of the Oscar-nominated foreign film. Toni Erdmann in early 2017, but left the project in August 2018.