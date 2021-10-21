How to wear Kendall Jenner’s star garment

In his latest post on Instagram, Kendall jenner He shared a photo of his leather effect pants that managed to have more than five million likes in a short time.

A trend that is perfect for the in between seasons or even the summer nights of panoramas. While the faux leather trousers They can be thicker, they are a closet classic, since they can be combined with coats, jackets and blouses, to totally change your look.

What are faux leather pants and why are they Kendall Jenner’s favorites?

Always in fashion, the model loves to share her clothes with photos that she shares on Instagram. From skirts, heels to pants, Kendall Jenner always stands out.

This time he shared a flare cut faux leather pants, that is, more open from the knees to the ankles.

These are found in all models, in leggings, skinny, wide leg and flare versions, although one of the most appropriate for hot days are those that are wider. For Florencia Merlez, driver and image consultant, she advised us that the less tight are perfect for this time, “in a culotte version or in light colors.”

How to combine this type of pants?

Here the options are multiple and you always feel comfortable. Our dear Flo Merlez suggested these different ways to us.

Crop top: For those who have a night scene, an excellent way is to wear faux leather pants that reach the waist with a crop top. You can continue with a black hue or with a touch of color.

Basics: Irina Shayk is another fan of this model, but she loves to use them in a practical way. In her appearance with this garment, the model combined her pants with a short white basic shirt, which she wore with a purse with a gold chain strap and black sunglasses.









Pointed shoes or slippers: Although the leather effect in the pants may seem formal to you, these can be combined with heels for a more elegant look or even with sneakers for a fresher air.

Touch of color: Faux leather pants can be worn for the day or the office. You can choose to wear them on a less warm day, with an explosion of color. You can choose to combine them with a blazer, sandals or more spring colors.

