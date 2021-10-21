How is Kim Kardashian? We analyze your birth chart

If you’ve ever wondered why Kim kardashian he cries constantly and more when he loses earrings in the ocean, you should know that it is not due to frivolity. The reason is rather that was born on October 21, 1980 at 11:45 in the morning with the Moon in Pisces. So, of course, counting on the fact that our satellite governs the emotions and that the last sign of the zodiac wheel is one of the most dramatic in the horoscope … Why do you now understand many things that you have seen, for example, in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’? And more than you will understand when we analyze your birth chart. That is, the plane of the sky at the time of your birth.

He’s a Libra and he just turned 41. Her sun sign tells us about her that she is a woman with her feet on the ground, somewhat doubtful, especially in love – ahem, Kanye West is her third failed marriage – but that she always knows how to behave and be the soul of the party. We buy these characteristics of Kim’s personality, right? Especially because she turned the consequences that her ‘sex tape’ could have and became the top ‘celebrity’ in the world …

Although this is only what she lets us see, because inside is hidden an ascendant and a Mars in Sagittarius who loves her freedom and time for herself and her children. Especially if it is outdoors, where we have ever found her walking or doing sports. Also note that the moon sign in Pisces not only gives you that dramatic point. He has created one of the most desired clothing brands: only someone with their imagination could foresee that intimate garments would become so successful.









Astral chart of Kim Kardashian. Astro.com

Kim’s personal planets also say a lot about her personality. If you’re wondering why he yells at his sisters so much, blame Mercury in Scorpio. The planet of the mind in this sign provides the ability to respond to any hurtful comment, doing even more damage. We do not want to remember the fights he has had with Kourtney, no … Also, his Venus in Virgo is the one who gives him the ability to make such drastic decisions in the romantic sphere and carry them out!

There is no corner of Kim’s personality that escapes us.

