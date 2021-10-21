How Chris Hemsworth, Thor in Marvel, trains after taking a little too much

Chris Hemsworth gave life to Thor at Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character appeared in his own franchise as in the movies of the Avengers where he shares a screen with other superheroes. The God of Thunder has an enviable physique and it is the responsibility of the actor who personifies him to stay in shape so that the Asgardian looks good in each of his appearances in the MCU.

The truth is that Chris often overindulges with sugary foods, a lot of carbohydrates or what is worse: alcoholic drinks. What is the interpreter’s response when he falls into these behaviors? Exercise! Yes, the actor burns all that he consumed with a severe routine in the gym. In his social networks he shared the following message: “Lack of motivation? Move on! Without energy? Break a sweat! “.









“I can tell you with absolute confidence that simply adding exercise to your daily routine will not only add a huge smile but will improve every aspect of your life. More energy, better sleep, a higher mood, will reduce feelings of anxiety and depression, protect you from many chronic diseases, the list goes on “The Australian commented on the benefits of an active life.

Chris Hemsworth Include exercises such as difficult pull-ups, sit-ups, and of course weight work in your daily training routine. “Movement creates motivation. Action creates energy “, said the actor, thus encouraging all his followers and those who want to have a worked physique like his so that they do not put exercise aside.

Attentive! Good Chris isn’t always in the mood for training. In his social networks he confessed in a video that he got up in the morning with “Motivation levels at an all-time low. A little flat, a little dusty “ because there was “Too many celebratory drinks on the weekend”. However, that didn’t stop him and he trained hard to get on with his day. “one hundred percent”.