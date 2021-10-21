Horror Week recovers its essence of horror and laughter from Friday 29

«Vampires, zombies, exorcisms, pasodobles and Nicolas Cage», this is how Josemi Beltrán, head of the Donostia Kultura Film Unit, summarizes the keys to the 32nd edition of the Horror and Fantasy Film Week, which he directs and which begins the Next Friday 29, The film projection of the film that opens the contest, ‘Veneciafrenia’, by Álex de la Iglesia, will be the starting gun of a contest that practically recovers all its essence after last year it was affected by the curfew, perimeter confinement and reduced capacity. The closing will be carried out by ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’, by Ana Lily Amipour, director of, among others, ‘A girl comes home alone at night’ (2014)

The Official Section, the backbone of the contest, will have 25 feature films and 27 shorts, the international section of which has 11 pieces, the animation section with eight and as many in the section on State works.

This year there will be quite a few debut operas like ‘Censor’, by Welsh director Prano Bailey-Bond, about a meticulous film censor, ‘Yellos Dragon’s Village’, the debut of Japanese Hugo Sakamoto, ‘Caveat’, by Damian McCarthy and ‘The Sead ‘by Sam Walker. In both cases, despite being its premiere in the feature film, the names of the filmmakers will be heard by the festival’s loyal audience because they have already participated in the Week with their shorts on more than one occasion.

There will also be ‘Prisioners of the Ghostland’, by Sion Sono, starring Nicolas Cage who plays a bank robber who is forced by a warlord to wear a suit equipped with bombs and gives him a period of five days to find your foster granddaughter. From Ben Wheatley, who participated in the Zinemaldia a few years ago with ‘High-Rise’ (2015) and whose penultimate work has been the adaptation of ‘Rebeca’ (2020), you can see ‘In the Earth’, where he shows the planet ravaged by a virus. Another classic in genre cinema is Neil Blomkamp, ​​responsible for films such as ‘District 9’ (2009), ‘Elysium’ (2013) and ‘Chappie’ (2015), who will be represented by ‘Demonic’ on a journey to the mind of a murderer.

The most extreme violence will be found in Rob Jabbaz’s ‘The Sadness’. It is a Taiwanese film about a young couple trying to survive amid the chaos caused by the mutation of a pandemic. There is also animation with ‘Belle’ by Mamoru Hosoda ‘and’ Cryptozoo ‘by Dash Sham.









In addition, the medium-length film ‘The cabin’ (1972), by Antonio Mercero, whose image has been the starting point for the poster for this edition of the Week, and two of the new episodes of the series’ Historias not to sleep ‘

This year’s cycle, organized together with the Polish Institute of Culture of Madrid, is dedicated to the figure of the science fiction writer Stanislaw Lem on the centenary of his birth. The author of ‘Solaris’ wrote numerous stories that were made into a movie, mainly in short form.

Two children’s film titles’ Kranston Ikastetxea ‘at the Victoria Eugenia and Harri zopa (eta beste zenbait alderantziz ipuin)’ in Kontadores-, the usual collaboration with the Kresala film club (‘The monster of St. Paul’) and the special screening at San Telmo from the documentary ‘Amari’ complete the film programming of the Week this year, which the day after tomorrow Saturday will have a prelude with a session of Bang Bang in which ‘Predator’ and ‘Poltergeist’ will be screened

‘San Julián: Master of Fantastic Art’, in Okendo; ‘asisKo: Sugarren mende: ehizakiak, sorgin?’, at the Central Library; ‘Simonides’, at Kutxa Kultur Plaza and’ Batman: the world ‘(Paco Roca)’, at FNAC, are the four exhibitions organized this year.

Tomorrow at 11:30 am, the sale of tickets will begin, which this time will be carried out exclusively online (www.donostikultura / tickets) and until 8:00 pm if they are not sold out before. On Tuesday the 26th at the same time and also only online, individual tickets will begin to be sold, which from the 27th can also be purchased at the ticket offices of the Principal and Victoria Eugenia theaters.

In the presentation of the definitive programming of the Horror and Fantasy Film Week, which took place this morning. The representatives of the City Council, Jon Insausti, and of the Basque Government, Joxean Muñoz, have highlighted the important role that the public plays in this festival. “It is one of our treasures”, recalled the Donostiarra delegate for Culture. For his part, Muñoz has commented that the spectators of this contest “blow up the traditional way of watching cinema and turn horror into laughter. It is a community that is going to participate, not just to watch ».

Patxi Presa, head of Cultural Promotion of the Diputación de Gipuzkoa, has announced that next year, as a tribute, a large exhibition will be organized at the Okendo Cultural Center with the most important documents that are in the archive that the entity Foral bought Luis Gasca, who recently passed away. “He was a friend of this Week and he always claimed the most popular way of doing culture and his archive has one of the most important collections of comics.”