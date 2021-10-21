Halloween: 10 psychological horror movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video | Psychological horror movies | FAME

What are psychological horror movies? The celebration of Halloween is one of the most widespread traditions not only in the United States but also in other parts of the world. Debated but always popular, October 31 is a great time to watch horror tapes that are available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Therefore, a list has been prepared here with films that go beyond the typical horror canon with scandalous monsters or loud, forced and unexpected sounds to surprise the viewer. These films have, in their atmosphere and actors, a very close, everyday horror, which can be perfect for a night or a month of marathon for halloween.

10 FILMS OF PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR ON NETFLIX AND AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

10. “PERFECTION” – NETFLIX

“The perfection” It is one of the films that does not leave you indifferent. The horror of the plot is hidden from the beginning, with subtle marks, to later explode in a date of psychological horror starring Allison Williams (Charlotte) and Logan Browning (Lizzie). The film, released in 2018 and directed by Richard Shepard, explores the obsessive demands of musicians, abuse, power and there is even a reference that seems to have predicted the COVID-19 pandemic.

9. “MOTHER!” – NETFLIX

The movie of Darren aronofsky 2017 caused conflicting comments: some loved her and others despised her. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence (Veronica) and Javier Bardem (Him) and has the biblical references as a transversal element of the entire tape. The characters take on certain nuances of the religious characters and, what would be a usual meeting, turns into a rare encounter that has horror throbbing by the strangeness of the colors, the dialogues and the violence that occur in the rooms.

8. “FLEE!” – NETFLIX

“Flees!” it’s a tape of Jordan peele that surprised the critics and the public, almost having unanimous approval on his story starring Daniel Kaluuya (Chris Washington) and Allison Williams (Rose Armitage). The award-winning film starts from an everyday, unpretentious premise: a young man visits the house of his girlfriend’s parents. However, the atmosphere will change when the young woman’s relatives gather and take a different look at Chris. Racism, madness, with hints of comedy, are the keys to the film.

7. “THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT” – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Considered a horror classic, this 1999 film, directed by Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick, It was a phenomenon at the time because its home recording effect had a greater impact in an era without social networks, with an incipient network, without smartphones. The film focuses on the story of a group of students who go into a forest to learn about the legend of the Blair witch but no more is known about them: only the recording of their project is found.









6. “AMERICAN PSYCHOPAT” – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This movie from Mary Harron, released in 2000, is also among the best horror films in the history of cinema. Starring Christian baleLike Patrick Bateman, the film enters the mind of a wealthy and successful man who has certain obsessions with his personal and social image. However, he will be embroiled in a series of homicides that, afterwards, take an impressive turn. Bale’s mastery of atmosphere, script and acting.

5. “MIDSOMMAR” – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The movie of Ari aster appeared in 2019 and stars Florence pugh (Dani), Jack reynor (Christian), Will Poulter (Mark) and William Jackson Harper (Josh). The story focuses first on Dani, a psychology student who suffers the death of her parents at the hands of her sister Terri, who ends up committing suicide. As a way to put the traumatic past behind her, she travels to the Swedish community of Pelle for a celebration that happens every 90 years.

4. “US” – NETFLIX

Jordan peele explores horror again, but this time from a stunt story. The 2019 film starred Lupita Nyong’o (Red) Winston Duke (Gabe) and the same director. In another seemingly everyday, familiar atmosphere, the film brings a story of psychological horror from various strange elements with the appearance of a group of masked men.

3. “LA ISLA SINIESTRA” – AMAZON PRIME VID

Teacher Martin Scorsese presents a suspense film, intrigue, with many questions regarding its history. Star it Leonardo Dicaprio (Teddy Daniels), Mark Ruffalo (Chuck Aule), Ben kingsley (Doctor John Cawley) and Michelle Williams (Dolores Chanal). The film focuses on the investigation of two agents into the disappearance of a murderer held in a psychiatric hospital on an island.

2. “SUSPIRIA” – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The movie of Dario Argento It is a masterpiece of terror. The film appeared in 1977 and stars Jessica Harper, Daria Nicolodi and Stefania Casini. The plot focuses on an American dancer who arrives at a dance academy in Freiburg, Germany, where secrets about witchcraft and deaths are hidden. The mastery of the film lies in the compositions of the shots, the colors, the music and all of Argento’s eye to create a style where horror can be felt in the corridors, the windows and the environment.

1. “RESCUE DISTANCE” – NETFLIX

“Rescue Distance” is the recent film by the Peruvian filmmaker Claudia Llosa. It is based on the homonymous novel by Samantha Schweblin, who worked on the script with the director. Starring María Valverde and Dolores Fonzi, the film is a horror story set in an Argentine town where children suffer from a strange fever whose cure comes at the hands of a healer.

