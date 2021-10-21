Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage

Google Pay is a safe, simple, and helpful way to manage your money, giving you a clearer picture of your spending and savings:– Pay at your favorite places– Send and receive money instantly– Earn rewards for everyday payments– Understand your spending & improve your financial health

📱MAKE PAYMENTS FAST & EASY

Send & receive money

+ Transfer money easily to friends & family safely

+ Create a group to send and receive money for things like trips, dinner, bills, rent, and more. Google Pay will even help you do the math on who owes what.

+ Money transfers are instant and free with Google Pay balance. There are no fees if you use ACH to withdraw funds

Your shared payments stay with the group

+ When you send a payment with Google Pay, it’ll stay between you and your friends. Only the people involved in the transaction will see it.

Pay contactless

+ Pay with your phone anywhere contactless payments are accepted. Just unlock it, hold it to the reader, and go.

Connect with your favorite businesses and discover new ones

+ See businesses where you’ve used Google Pay when you open the app. Get quick access to your transactions, loyalty cards, and activate offers.

Discover nearby restaurants and order a meal

+ No need to toggle between different delivery apps. Explore places to eat, see menus, and order a meal for pickup or delivery with just a few taps.

Fuel your next adventure

+ Find nearby gas stations, see prices, and pay for fuel right from the app.

Take your phone for a ride

+ Pay contactless for transit rides where available. Just add a pass or set up a card, then use your phone to ride.

Shop online

+ Use Google Pay to checkout quickly and securely when you shop on websites and apps.

📈 ORGANIZE AND UNDERSTAND YOUR MONEY









Manage your money

+ See the total balance from all of your eligible accounts in one payment app, so you’ll always know exactly what’s coming in and what’s going out.

+ Get reminders about upcoming bill payments.

Stay on top of your spending

+ Get weekly summaries, track trends over time, and see what you’ve spent at every business.

All your transactions, all together

+ With your permission, you can see activity from accounts you’ve linked. Import receipts from Gmail and Google Photos and then simply search for any of them.

💵 SAVE AND GROW YOUR MONEY

Earn rewards you can use right away

+ Get cashback for things like paying and referring friends. Any money you receive will go straight to your balance so you can use it instantly.

Double down on cashback

+ Activate offers and get cashback for redeeming them – whether you use Google Pay or your plastic card. Better yet: get twice the rewards when you redeem with a cashback credit card.

Loyalty made easy

+ No more sign-up forms or punch cards. Easily enroll in loyalty and rewards programs from the app, then let Google Pay apply points and perks automatically.

🛡️ SAFER WITH GOOGLE

Authentication for every payment

+ You’ll need to use your fingerprint, pattern, PIN, or face to verify your identity each time you open the app or make a payment – only you can pay or send money

Keeping your private information safe

+ Try out a more personalized experience to see the most relevant offers from stores and get recommendations for ways to save. Turn it on or off at any time.

+ Manage and control personalization and other privacy settings like location preferences and contact syncing from settings

Your cards encrypted

+ When you pay cashless with your Android phone, Google Pay shares a unique Virtual Account Number instead of your actual card number with the business, so your payment info stays safe

Still have questions? Head over to https://support.google.com/googlepay