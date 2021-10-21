Funny Halloween Movies That Won’t Give You Nightmares | Films

Liliana carmona

We already lost count of how many times we have seen ‘Los Locos Addams’

Halloween is just a few days away and in addition to looking for a good costume, without a doubt a marathon of scary movies could not be missed.

If you are one of those people who prefer stories about Halloween that are not scary, and even funny, this count is for you, check out the best options!

Halloween Movies That Are More Laughing Than Scary!

‘Frankenweenie’ (2012)

This movie from Tim Burton It starts with a sad topic: what happens when your pet dies? Victor decides to bring his little Sparky back to life, which causes hilarious situations with each other, and with other dogs in his neighborhood!

‘Shaun of the Dead’ (2004)

Shaun of the dead Universal Pictures

Although zombie movies are usually full of drama, blood and a lot of stress, this Edgar Wright film is an excellent option to have a good time.

‘Abracadabra’ (1993)

No doubt the chemistry between Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy has certainly gotten us a lot of laughs, and it’s Halloween themed!

‘The Strange World of Jack’ (1993)

The strange world of Jack Disney

Is it a Christmas or a Halloween movie? That will always be the eternal debate with this film produced by Tim Burton. Let’s remember that Jack Skelleton, the king of Halloween, is fed up with his festivity, but during a night walk he discovers a series of doors and one leads him to the Christmas Village, so now he will do everything possible to make his Christmas very in his style .









‘Crazy Addams’ (1991)

Mad Addams Paramount Pictures



From the small screen to the cinema. Without a doubt the two films of the 90s by Homer, Morticia, Lucas, Merlina and Pericles Addams have done nothing more than make us laugh, a true Halloween classic!

‘Beetlejuice’ (1988)

Dare to repeat his name three times so you can see everything he can do for his own benefit, undoubtedly another Tim Burton classic for this special date.

‘The little store of horrors’ (1986)

‘The little shop of horrors’ Warner Bros.

This cult classic from the eighties is always a big hit on Halloween, so don’t miss out on the chance to learn the story of the plant that devours people.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 20th Century Fox

Without a doubt another classic of the seventh art. Tim Curry (the same one who plays Pennywise in ‘That, the Clown’), plays Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a somewhat peculiar scientist who gets Janet and Brad in trouble.

‘Hubie’s Halloween’ (2020)

Hubie’s Halloween Netflix

This Adam Sandler comedy cannot be missing from your repertoire, and it’s available on Netflix!

‘Casper’ (1995)

A Halloween classic. A ghost specialist must cleanse the spirits of a mansion, but everything will be difficult when his daughter befriends one of them, did you already remember her?