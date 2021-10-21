From world fame to public disappearance and ostracism: Cameron Diaz, seven years after his last film

Cameron Diaz (Photo: Getty Images)

She became one of the most iconic actresses in the Hollywood world after her outstanding appearance in the 90s. Her work in the major leagues of the Mecca of cinema made Cameron Diaz one of the undisputed on the big screen. And although no one takes her down from that pedestal to which she arrived on her own merit, today her life is on another path. From one day to the next, he moved away from the media world so as not to miss him.

Cameron was born on August 30, 1972, in San Diego, California, United States. Her first flirtation with the art world was as a model, when she was 15 years old. However, that inaugural stage divided her between school and work. Her parents put that condition on her to continue, and she accepted it.

It was only when he finished the school stage that he turned fully into the profession. His first great experience was in Japan, parading for the big fashion brands. Two years later, she returned to the United States with a name, being a benchmark in the market. Catwalks, magazine covers: Cameron was on top. But there came a time when he got tired. And as he did a few years ago, back then he also slammed the door and walked away from all that glamor that no longer caught his attention.

At the age of 20, he decided to dabble in acting. It was almost by chance, but he liked it. In his history there are some theater workshops that he carried out in his school days, but not much more referring to the artistic career that he chose to solve. Shameless and ready for anything, her first participation – minor, by the way, but no less complex for that – a erotic short film from 1992: She’s No Angel.

In time he would admit that it was a game. He was young and he liked experiencing a style of cinema that he knew he would never carry on again. The great leap would be in 1994 when he obtained a place in successful The mask as a counterfactual of Jim Carrey. Despite the little text, the role he played revealed his potential, that which would allow him to perpetuate himself in the mecca of cinema.

Then came the great labor proposals: Moon without honey (nineteen ninety six), My best friend’s Wedding (1997), Charlie’s Angels (2000) and the saga of Shrek they are just a handful of projects that he starred in. In between, countless movies (more than 40) add to your resume. All in consecutive years, since he took the first step. He has even taken more than one film job at the same time. Passion always won the challenge over fatigue. But overnight, her body said enough and her head clicked.

Precisely, speaking of overlapping tasks, in 2014 he carried out three consecutively: Annie, Sex tape and The Other Woman. Premeditated or not that was the end of her journey as an actress. He never stepped on a stage again and therefore, he was moving away from interviews, from frequent places, from everything that has to do with the artistic medium.









At 42 years old (today he is 49), Cameron Diaz understood that he had left many things aside and that it was time to give priority to everything that really mattered to him. “I was not managing my life. One day I understood that my daily routine should be everything that I could handle and do by myself, without delegating to other people to be able to solve them. When you do something at a really high level for a long period, which takes you all the time, you miss out on giving it to other people ”, he commented on the program Hart to Heart.

As she explains, she realized at the threshold of 40, when she noticed that she had not done certain things that were very important to her. There he decided to turn around. “There were many parts of my life that I was not touching and that I was not managing well, as I needed to. It’s fun to act and I love it. If the opportunity arises I will return, but with other conditions. Today my life is focused elsewhere ”.

Away from the lights of fame, in 2015 she married the musician Benjamin Madden, after seven years of courtship. He said it was love at first sight. And with Benjamin, she sought to become a mother. To take that step, she wanted to be able to have time, organize herself, change her lifestyle, it was not in her plans, as she commented, to delegate, much less in this area of ​​motherhood and to start giving life to a family with children running around. the garden. She wanted to dedicate everything to motherhood and that was how she diagrammed it until that special moment arrived.

On December 30, 2019, he was born Raddix, his firstborn. The photos of the baby are not abundant; Cameron herself was in charge of talking about the reason why she decided so. Broadly speaking, he remarked that his intention is not to transfer her fame, but for Raddix to choose her tomorrow, if she requires it. “People know who I am, but I want them to have autonomy. For these reasons they will not see many photos of her, especially of her face ”.

“I am here now and this is the most satisfying thing I have ever done in my life. Having a family and being married and having our little family nucleus. It’s simply the best ”, remarked the actress, highlighting that today she will not be filming again. “I don’t have what it takes to make a movie. All my energy is here, in my family ”, he warns.

Her present finds her in a new venture: a line of wines that she launched in mid-2020 in partnership with a friend. The specialty is white and rosé wines, produced only with organic grapes. They are free of sugars, through a chemical-free process, respecting the environment, since she is an activist.

And it does not seem accidental that here too, Cameron Diaz has opted for freedom.

