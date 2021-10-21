From Julia Roberts’ vacation to Alessandra Ambrosio’s walk: celebrities in one click

Mother and daughter walk. Alessandra Ambrosio and the teenage Anja walked the streets of Los Angeles. The model wore a set of multicolored shorts and shirt that she combined with a brown top and a blue leather wallet (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Funny vacations. Julia Roberts and her husband, Daniel Moder, chose Positano, Italy, as their destination for a few days off. There they enjoyed the paradisiacal beaches, rented a yacht and practiced water sports

Romantic lunch. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Notting Hill, London. The couple was photographed while having a good time with a group of friends. They were seen very romantic, hugging, kissing and taking selfies

Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree shared a day of training in West Hollywood. One wore a blue sports outfit with long leggings and a top, while the other opted for bikers and a black T-shirt

Kit Harington took a walk around her neighborhood in New York. He took advantage of the high temperatures and wore blue shorts, a black T-shirt and white sneakers

Nicky Hilton went to lunch at the exclusive Nobu restaurant in Malibu with her husband James Rothschild. They were photographed while waiting for their car in the valet parking area. She wore jean shorts and a purple T-shirt while her partner opted for camouflaged shorts, a white T-shirt and a cap.

Olivia Culpo attended an exclusive handbag collection event in Los Angeles and posed for the photographers in attendance. She wore a set of long skirt and yellow top, and combined it with a brown leather wallet and nude sandals

Training Day! Melanie Griffith was photographed when she arrived at her home in Beverly Hills after having performed her routine in a private gym. He wore a sports set of black leggings, a long-sleeved shirt, training gloves and carried a bottle of water

Khloe Kardashian took her daughter True to her dance class in Calabasas, California. She was photographed when they were both accompanied by Tristan Thompson

Sofía Vergara greeted the photographers who found her during a walk through the streets of Beverly Hills. The actress wore batik leggings, a gray sports shirt and an animal print mask. She completed her outfit with white leather sneakers and a black wallet (Photos: The Grosby Group)

