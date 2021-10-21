Thursday, October 21, 2021
four films by the director of Dune that you can see on Netflix and Amazon – Publimetro Chile

This Thursday, Dune, one of the most anticipated films of the year, based on the homonymous novel by Frank Herbert, opens in Chilean cinemas.

The film has a great cast of actors, with names like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem.

In the direction meanwhile is Denis Villeneuve, who is also in charge of the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaiths.

The filmmaker is one of the most applauded directors of recent years, who rose to international fame after the critical success of Incendies, a Canadian film that was nominated for an Oscar for best foreign film.

From there he has been in charge of directing outstanding productions such as Prisoners, Sicario, Enemy, The Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

Before the imminent premiere of Dune, we leave you four films by Denis Villeneuve that you can see on Netflix and Amazon




Four films by Denis Villeneuve

Prisoners (Amazon)

A Boston man (Hugh Jackman) kidnaps the person he suspects is behind the disappearance of his young daughter and her best friend.

Check the trailer HERE

Hitman (Netflix)

An FBI agent (Emily Blunt) is on an undercover mission to catch a Mexican drug lord, but her ethics are compromised when the operation goes too far.

Check the trailer HERE

The Arrival (Netflix)

A linguist (Amy Adams) in charge of finding how to communicate with aliens who have arrived on Earth discovers an important relationship for humanity and for herself.

Check the trailer HERE

Blade Runner 2049 (Netflix)

The contents of a tomb attract the interest of a powerful tycoon. The person in charge of the mission is Officer K (Ryan Gosling), who goes in search of a lost legend.

Check the trailer HERE


