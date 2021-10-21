Thursday, October 21, 2021
Celebrity

First images of Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

By Sonia Gupta
This Saturday, October 16, the DC FanDome, where we have been able to see new trailers of the most anticipated films of the coming months. As has been the case with ‘The Batman’ by Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz or ‘The Flash’ with Ezra Miller, among many others.

And one of them is also ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ And it is not for less, since after the premiere of the first in 2018, there are many who are dying to see J againason Momoca as the King of the Seven Seas, Amber Heard as Mera and the new villain, Black Manta, the character that will be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

During the two and a half minutes that the trailer of behind the scenes that we have seen in the event lasts (it is not the official trailer, only some images are seen) we have been able to see several statements and interviews of the protagonists or their director, James wan, in command of production and giving orders during filming.

In addition, we have also been able to see Amber Heard and Jason Momoa clad in their new costumes and the new scenarios where they will move in the sequel, such as forests, jungles, deserts and huge new creatures that we had not seen until now.

However, we will still have to wait a little longer to see the official trailer of ‘Aquaman and the Losto Kingdom’, whose film premiere is scheduled for December 16, 2022.




Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
