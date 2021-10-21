Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve criticizes Marvel movies

In 2019, renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese caused controversy for his comments about Marvel movies. Some time later, other colleagues of his joined him with similar comments, subscribing what Scorsese said with the “theme parks” even worse qualifiers. Now it has been the turn of the Canadian Denis Villeneuve criticizing those films believing that they are only a great “copy and paste”.

This week, Villeneuve gave an interview for the Spanish newspaper The world due to the promotion of Dune, his most recent work. During the interview, the relevance of the blockbusters bringing up the subject of Scorsese’s comments about Marvel. It was there that the statements came out.

Perhaps the problem is that we are facing too many Marvel films that are nothing more than a ‘cut and paste’ of others, perhaps these types of films have turned us into zombies a bit. But big and expensive movies of great value there are many today. I don’t feel capable of being pessimistic at all. Source: The World

At that, the director of tapes like Arrival or Blade Runner 2049 It added the artistic value that big movies can have. Tapes like those of Hollywood’s golden age or those made by directors like Christopher Nolan consider that they still had and have something important to say. Of course, by saying this, he could be tacitly including himself. With the passing of Dune Due to the recent Venice festival and its first successful steps at the box office that could already secure a sequel, everything would indicate that it has achieved the best of both sides. Being a film with a budget similar to the films it criticizes, it may even take a different value within these.









However, Villeneuve may not see everything with such bad eyes. After these statements, he highlighted the presence of the recent Oscar winner Chloé Zhao at the head of Eternals. It seems to him that it has been a clever move by Marvel to hire such a talented filmmaker who also believes that she is “diametrically opposed” to everything Marvel does.

Dune hits HBO Max on October 22, as well as many theaters globally around that time.