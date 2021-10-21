Fasting May Offer Unexpected Health Benefits: Mouse Experiment | Science and Ecology | DW

Eating fewer times would be better for health and quality of life than simply eating less, said a study by a US team conducted on rodents, which was published this Monday (10/18/2021) in the journal Nature Metabolism.

The researchers compared groups of mice to which they had reduced the number of calories in their diet and found that those who ate in a single intake had a longer life expectancy than those who ingested the same calories in several. Plus, his metabolism was working better too.

The role of time between meals

The study’s author, Dudley Lamming, from the University of Wisconsin (north-central United States) told AFP that scientists had known for almost a century that reducing calories improved the life expectancy of rodents.

But Lamming’s team set out to investigate the role of time between meals.

So they took a control group with unlimited and regular access to food and two groups of mice to which they reduced their caloric intake by 30%. One of the groups had permanent access to food and the other only every 21 hours.

The study shows that mice that ate every 21 hours lived half a year longer than those that could eat at any time of the day. On the other hand, the group that could eat whenever they wanted, even if they were less caloric foods, lived slightly less than the control group.

“Imposed fasting is essential for a lower calorie diet,” says Lamming.









Finally, another group of mice ate the same amount of calories as the control group, but for three hours and after a long period of daily fasting.

Although their longevity was not studied, this group had the same health benefits as the group that ate fewer calories and fasted.

Improvement in metabolism

Both groups “can better regulate their blood sugar and adapt their metabolism to the different demands during the day.”

And conversely, the group on a low-calorie diet that ate throughout the day showed no improvements in their metabolism or greater longevity.

Intermittent fasting diets are very popular with celebrities like Hugh Jackman and Kourtney Kardashian, but Lamming reminds us that we still don’t know the long-term benefits. And “we do not know what is the best time to fast or the reaction in each person,” he adds.

FEW (AFP, Nature Metabolism)