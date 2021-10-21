Famous Colombians who speak other languages

By the way that the model and presenter Sara Uribe spoke on her Instagram stories on which languages ​​he dominates, in SuperLike we collected a list of famous Colombians who speak several languages.

James Rodriguez

The 10th of the Colombian National Team has played in several foreign teams and that is why he has had to learn several languages. At present he dominates English, as a universal language; he learned french when he was in Monaco and Portuguese when he played for Porto.

Shakira

The Barranquilla singer is perhaps one of the most recognized figures, not only in Colombia but worldwide. Knowing so many languages ​​has opened many doors and even more than once he has dared to sing in multiple languages.

The Colombian speaks her native language Spanish, French, Portuguese, English, Arabic, Italian and now she immersed herself in learning Catalan.









Juanes

Juan Esteban Aristizabal Vásquez, better known as Juanes, is currently fluent in Spanish, native language, and English.

Let us remember that the artist has been awarded throughout his career with 26 Latin Grammys, being the greatest record obtained by a Colombian singer.

J Balvin

José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, better known in the world of music as J Balvin, has managed to position himself in the world of music, but has also conquered the English-speaking music market. Today the artist is fluent in Spanish and English.

Sofia Vergara

The actress and model Sofía Vergara grew up in Colombia, however, she triggered her career as a presenter of several Spanish-speaking television programs in the United States, with a lot of work she managed to perfect her second language and for this reason, today she speaks to English and Spanish perfection.