Emma Watson and the meaning of this two-piece set

There are seven years that add up Emma Watson as a member goodwill ambassador in the UN Women. In these days when the summit of climate change COP26 live your moments prior to its celebration in Glasgow, which will take place on the first twelve days of November, the activist’s tasks have multiplied and her work for the inclusion of women in leadership positions at this summit continues her work, as well as her daily battle to promote caring for the planet.

Earlier this week, Emma Watson met with the former vice president of the United States, Al Gore, to talk about their trajectory and concerns regarding sustainability and the environment. For the occasion, he chose an outfit that attracted special attention, not only for its original and striking design, but also for the meaning behind its manufacture.

Emma Watson opted for a two-piece set of Emilia wickstead, one of the favorite firms of other great style references such as Kate middleton, which captured all eyes. His choice consisted of a white short mini cape-bib stamped with green plants, which revealed the bottom of her black bra. Matching this top, Emma she wore a skirt of the same ‘print’ and midi height, adjusted to the waist and flared in the rest of your silhouette.









The bet of Watson is a clear sign of sustainability that she herself wanted to explain in her profile of Instagram. In the publication, which he now makes together with an anonymous collective for the COP26 who has taken her Instagram, has accompanied an image in which she was portrayed speaking during her interview with Al Gore: “Thanks to the most adorable Emilia for making me this nice custom piece. It was handcrafted in London with leftover fabrics made up of 62% locally sourced recycled yarn, woven and printed in Italy. I will use it a lot! “He wrote.

The coherence of this bet of Watson It could not be more successful for the occasion. From the print that breathes nature, going through the details of their materials until its manufacture and origin. The ‘upcycling’ (Recycled) is one of the trends that promise to remain as a method of change and the activist has already confirmed that this set will become one of the ones that she will wear the most times, demonstrating that she makes a conscious use of clothes and leading by example and with the message you are trying to convey.

