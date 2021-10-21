Ellen Pompeo: Grey’s Anatomy star is criticized for “disrespecting” Denzel Washington

Ellen Pompeo is being criticized for “disrespecting” Denzel Washington.

The actress, who has played Dr. Meredith Gray in the medical drama since 2005, revealed that she crossed paths with the Oscar winner when Washington directed an episode of Grey’s Anatomy in 2016.

According to Pompeo, Washington didn’t like the way he was improvising a scripted scene and “went nuts.”

Pompeo told his former co-star Patrick Dempsey on his podcast, Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo: “I was like, ‘Listen, you son of a bitch, this is my show. This is my set. Who do you think you are talking to? You hardly know where the bathroom is. ‘

Pompeo claimed that Washington only agreed to direct the season 12 episode because “his wife is a huge fan” of the series, adding, “Denzel is a movie star, right? He doesn’t know shit about TV directing.” .

Pompeo said she refused to speak or look at Washington after the fight and told his wife, who visited the set later that day, that they had a fight.

While Pompeo recalled the experience through laughter, the actress is coming under fire for her response to Washington and her decision to share the story nearly 10 years later.









“Ellen Pompeo sharing that she disrespected Denzel Washington is the strangest display,” wrote one Twitter user, adding, “I had to know it was going to end in tears.” Another added: “Ellen Pompeo had the nerve to disrespect Denzel Washington and was brave enough to tell the world that we were going to be like ‘oh, poor thing!”

Read more: Jerry Seinfeld rules out the possibility of Seinfeld reunion: 'I don't know what we would do that would be good'

Someone else posted: “So Ellen Pompeo not only disrespected Denzel Washington on set, but used the story of that incident to paint him as the assailant. In addition, he also used it to arouse interest in the new season of his series. “

Another added: “Denzel Washington is known to be a consummate professional and loved by everyone he works with. There has never been a bad story about him. Never. The fact that he has NEVER told this story tells you everything you need to know about him … and about Pompeo. “

Despite the story, Pompeo called Washington a “superstar” and said he has “the utmost respect” for him “as an actor and director.” He also described the experience of working with him as “amazing.”

The Independent se has contacted Pompeo and Washington for comment.