Edgar Wright wants to direct a Squirrel Girl movie starring Anna Kendrick – movie news

From among the immense catalog of characters that it has Marvel, few are so peculiar and quirky as the Squirrel Girl, able to mentally control squirrels to fulfill their purposes. For whatever reason, the studio has not yet planned to dedicate a film to this superhero, and both director Edgar Wright and actress Anna Kendrick have decided take action on the matter.

Kendrick is no stranger to the character, as not long ago he revealed that he had just come into contact with Squirrel Girl thanks to his brother, and that he was dying to interpret it. Now, as collected Movie Web, Wright also seems keen to direct the movie with her on board, if you stick to one of his most recent tweets:









Wright refers to the curious fact that his film Scott Pilgrim vs. the world brought together in its cast several actors who shortly after would play superheroes -the last case is that of Brie Larson, confirmed as Captain Marvel– and wants to use it as a compelling reason to take on a hypothetical Squirrel Girl movie, even though Marvel has not yet ruled on it.

If not everything was a joke, and Wright ended up at the controls of this film, it would be a new opportunity for the director to succeed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the experience of Ant-Man, a project from which he was set aside in the middle of filming. As for Kendrick, there is no doubt that her enthusiasm sets her up as suitable candidate, but we will have to wait for more information.