Dwayne Johnson explains how Black Adam defeats Superman with his powers

The first trailer is one of the film’s opening scenes in which the Man in Black already demonstrates why he is called upon to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe as we know it.

MADRID, October 18 (Europa Press) .- On the occasion of the DC Fandome, fans have been able to enjoy the first official images from the movie of Black adam. A sequence in which the character played by Dwayne johnson has hinted at enormous powers and anti-hero brutality and has once again rekindled one of the classic comic book debates: Who would win in a fight between Superman and the fallen champion?

Great physical strength, super speed, the ability to fly, to throw lightning … There are many powers that Black Adam and the Kryptonian share and that make the comparison inevitable. However, “The Rock” has recalled a determining detail that differentiates them and that, according to him, is an advantage for his character.

“The weak point of Superman is not kryptonite, it is magic,” said the interpreter before reiterating that: “Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic.”

At the end of last July, the actor gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter in which, in addition to mentioning magic, he stated: “In the world of superheroes there is the ethical code of not killing bad guys, but Black Adam does it.”

Fico, thank you my friend.

Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic.

Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic.

They both fly at light speed.

They both are unstoppable forces.

But only one will kill the other.

And we know who that is. #BlackAdam https://t.co/nCPUCItqQK – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 17, 2021

The character that Johnson will play is an older version of Shazam, much darker. Just as Billy Batson was chosen by the wizard to wield his powers, Black Adam received this gift before him. However, he did not use it with the kindness of a child, but to apply justice according to his own standards and without any mercy.

Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (Sex / Life) as Adrianna Tomaz and Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate complete the main cast of the film. Hodge, Centineo, Swindell, and Brosnan are members of the Justice Society of America.









The movie of Black adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, which will premiere in July 2022, will serve to expand the magical Universe presented in Shazam, in 2019, and which will have its continuation in June 2023 with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, where quite possibly the destinies of Billy Batson and his sinister predecessor intersect.