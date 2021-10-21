Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds want to stop Gal Gadot in new Red Notice trailer

During this Thursday Netflix released a new trailer for Red Notice, his expensive action movie that will bring together Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal gadot.

Red Notice revolves around the hunt for the world’s most wanted art thief (Gadot) and features Reynolds as a thief who must work with an FBI agent (Johnson) to stop her.

But of course, with two thieves at stake and millionaire pieces of art, this film not only promises a good dose of action, but also aims to surprise viewers with twists and turns.

Red Notice was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper) and you can see his trailer here:

And if you are still not sure, this is the synopsis of the film:

"When Interpol issues a red notice – the highest order to find and capture the world's most wanted – John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), the FBI's top profiler, goes into action. This global manhunt brings him right to the center of a daring heist in which he is forced to team up with Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), the world's greatest art thief, to catch the world's most wanted art thief: 'The Bishop '(Gal Gadot). The risky adventure takes this trio on an adventure across the planet, from a dance floor or an isolated prison, to the heart of the jungle … but the worst thing for all, will be that they will always be together. "









Red Notice will be known as Red alert in Latin America and will arrive on Netflix on November 12