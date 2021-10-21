Friday, October 22, 2021
HomeCelebrityDwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds want to stop Gal Gadot in new...
Celebrity

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds want to stop Gal Gadot in new Red Notice trailer

By Arjun Sethi
0
54




During this Thursday Netflix released a new trailer for Red Notice, his expensive action movie that will bring together Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal gadot.

Red Notice revolves around the hunt for the world’s most wanted art thief (Gadot) and features Reynolds as a thief who must work with an FBI agent (Johnson) to stop her.

But of course, with two thieves at stake and millionaire pieces of art, this film not only promises a good dose of action, but also aims to surprise viewers with twists and turns.

Red Notice was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper) and you can see his trailer here:

And if you are still not sure, this is the synopsis of the film:

“When Interpol issues a red notice – the highest order to find and capture the world’s most wanted – John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), the FBI’s top profiler, goes into action. This global manhunt brings him right to the center of a daring heist in which he is forced to team up with Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), the world’s greatest art thief, to catch the world’s most wanted art thief: ‘The Bishop ‘(Gal Gadot). The risky adventure takes this trio on an adventure across the planet, from a dance floor or an isolated prison, to the heart of the jungle … but the worst thing for all, will be that they will always be together. “




Red Notice will be known as Red alert in Latin America and will arrive on Netflix on November 12


Previous articleF1 2021: The Paper House conquers Formula 1
Next articleThe best ideas for makeup at home this Halloween 2021
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv