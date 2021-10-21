‘Dune 2’, closer than ever or mortally wounded? The keys so that the Denis Villeneuve franchise does not end prematurely

Director Denis Villeneuve has always had the plan to continue with the story of ‘Dune’, but Warner has not yet commented on the sequel. The reason is that the future of the franchise is not at all assured and this October 22 will be key to this, since it is the day that the first installment opens both in the United States and in China, the two main markets to today.

The question of the box office

However, ‘Dune’ has already been seen in many countries, including Spain, accumulating currently grossing $ 129.7 million. A priori it is not a bad figure, but its budget went up to 165 million (plus the additional expenditure made in the promotional campaign). It doesn’t take much effort to assume that, for now at least, your income doesn’t justify a sequel.

There are also two important details against him. The first is that ‘Dune’ already leaked online a few days ago and there will be those who prefer to see it that way than to go to their nearest cinema. Of course, much more comfortable will be for viewers in the United States the option of HBO Max.

As you may recall, all Warner premieres in 2021 are released simultaneously on that platform, something that has led to a multitude of box office failures, to the point that Warner has chained four of the worst premieres in history. Far is the case of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, the studio’s biggest commercial success so far this year.

However, let’s be generous and take ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘instead of, for example,’ The Suicide Squad ‘. In the event that ‘Dune’ traced the data from the film directed by Adam Wingard In the United States, that would add up to an additional $ 100 million in revenue. Come on, that total income would go up to 229.7 million, a figure that is already more respectable but that still knows little.





On the contrary, if ‘Dune’ replicated what was achieved by ‘The Suicide Squad’ in the United States – Warner’s most recent blockbuster – that would mean an additional 55 million, leaving the total at 184.7 million. This option does seem clear that it would not work for Warner, so better not to lower the possibilities even more …

In China things do not look too good, because today expected You make about $ 10 million in your first weekend. Something a little better than what ‘Blade Runner 2049’ achieved at the time, but it is that the film starring Ryan gosling said goodbye to theaters in that country with just 11 million dollars.

It needs a lot more than that, but also beware of the fact that there seem to be complaints about the shortage of 2D passes, so it could still add more screens and income for it, and there are those who already forecast that it could even go up to 25 million in its premiere. He needs it, that the following week ‘No time to die’ arrives in China …









Villeneuve’s optimism





On the other hand, Villeneuve’s optimism is the great asset that ‘Dune’ has had in all this time. In fact, if it were up to him, he would even make a trilogy adapting the sequel as well. ‘The Messiah of Dune’ and he has been saying for a long time that he is already working on the second installment, but making it clear that he has not yet received the green light.

The point is that everything indicates that what is really definitive for the future of ‘Dune’ is going to be its operation in the United States. There the HBO Max factor will also come into play and I fear that Warner will continue not to share audience information there, but the filmmaker continues to give signals that invite optimism:

I honestly do not doubt that we will do the second. It is a work in progress with force.

Everything indicates that it will not take long to know if ‘Dune 2’ is finally made or not, but today its future does not look especially good beyond Villeneuve’s statements. Statements based on actual knowledge stemming from your collaboration with Warner or your great desire to complete the story? That is the doubt …

In summary





‘Dune’ you have to enter much more than the 129.7 million it accumulates today. To put a comparable case, ‘Warcraft: The Origin’ cost basically the same -160 million instead of 165- and the 439 million that it entered were insufficient for a sequel to be made. Of course, it was in a pandemic-free scenario, but everything indicates that ‘Dune’ will stay well below that figure.

There they come into play other variables, but the most important seems to be HBO Max, which Villeneuve already claimed in September that Warner would give the sequel the green light if the first installment works well enough on this platform. It is still curious that the director himself commented at the time that the studio could have killed the ‘Dune’ franchise with the simultaneous premiere and that now everything has evolved like this …