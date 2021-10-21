Drew Barrymore recreates his Scream scene getting a call from Ghostface

What Wes Craven cooked in the nineties with scream it was a crazy thing. Drew Barrymore opened the original feature film with a sequence in which I was harassed on the phone by Ghostface, a murderer unknown at the time by the general public since it was his first appearance on the big screen. Considering that Barrymore started the film and the introduction revolved around her, it was implied that she was the protagonist. In addition to the fact that the actress held a prominent position on the poster of the feature film. Wow, everything indicated that Barrymore was going to lead the cast and not Neve campbell.

However, within minutes the actress who was later Charlie’s Angel with Lucy liu and Cameron Diaz, became the victim of Ghostface building a sequence of pure tension playing cat and mouse with one of the psychopaths that would mark a before and after in the history of cinema. Everything, of course, after that talk on the phone that Barrymore had with Ghostface, talking about horror movies to warm up.

That sequence of the call has now been repeated on Barrymore’s daytime talk show, ahead of the premiere of the new tape of scream to arrive in 2022. You can see it directly from his TikTok:

Drew Barrymore not be in the new Scream

As it has been confirmed that Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox or David Arquette himself (who appears in the TikTok conversation as the main topic) it seems that Drew Barrymore not appearing in the new Scream. And it makes all the sense in the world considering that he died in the first feature film. So if we see it in the film, it could only be as a flashback or similar. Although you never know in these horror movies …

Scream 5 (which is not called that because it was absurd to make it clear that it was the fifth installment, according to the producer of the feature film) will premiere on January 14, 2022 with a cast combined between the classic of the saga and a new generation of actors that could lead to the rebirth of Scream in the cinema.

