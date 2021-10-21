Did you recognize her? The actress of The Hidden World of Sabrina who is in You

The third season of You arrived a few days ago Netflix with two well-known faces leading the cast: Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti. The first of them reached a high degree of popularity between 2007 and 2012 when in Gossip girl gave life to Dan Humphrey. The second, in 2018 when playing Eleanor Crain Vance on The Haunting of Hill House. But not only the actors of Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn they were the members of other successful series.

In this last part that the streaming platform has launched, an actress from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, or as it is known in Latin America Sabrina’s Hidden World, also had a very relevant role in the series developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Is about Tati gabrielle, the American actress who played Prudence blackwood between 2018 and 2020 and that is now in charge of shining on the skin of Marienne.









Since completing her work on the popular supernatural mystery series, Netflix has recruited her to join You, where her character works as a woman who seeks to recover from her addictions day by day in order to obtain the custody of his daughter. But there is a small detail: just as it dazzled the users of the platform, it also became the Big new obsession of Badgley’s character who has already shown that he is capable of doing anything to be close to a woman like her.

The person in charge of the Library of Cute mother She is not just any young woman from the village, quite the opposite. Gabrielle plays a person who is very clear about the privileges of white women and who, from her place, fights for them to be black women achieve those same rights. With a great self improvement story, leans on his new partner Joe Goldberg and his friend Dante, role in charge of Ben mehl.

While he is expected to reappear in the fourth season of You, which was already confirmed by the red N, with only 25 years Tati Gabrielle gets involved in big projects. On 2022, will premiere Uncharted, the film based on the video game series that will have Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as protagonists. In this opportunity, he will give life to Braddock, a character whose details are still unknown.