Debtors under control – Diario Alfil

By JC Maraddón

Debt as the driving force behind fictional stories is a resource that has long been used in literature, theater, film, and many other entertainment formats. In the enormous range of leading characters in those stories that we have enjoyed throughout our lives, debtors occupy a prominent place, because their course often brings unexpected derivations, whether they pay what they owe or avoid their responsibility. Sometimes these commitments are linked to sums of money, but at other times they refer to promises or covenants that must be fulfilled by both parties.

Without going any further, almost a couple of years ago, Netflix released the feature film “Uncut Gems”, which followed the dizzying fall of a jeweler addicted to gambling who ended up borrowing beyond reason and was involved in horrifying events due to his inability to repay the amount they have loaned him. With the leading role of Adam Sandler, the film takes the viewer into a state of exasperation, faced with a subject who cannot handle his impulses and gives up what he does not have in order to obtain the money he needs to cover his financial gaps.

If that film made your skin crawl, worse still is the effect caused by “The Squid Game”, a Korean series whose first season has broken all Netflix records and has unleashed passions found in the public. Throughout the nine episodes of the first season, that pathetic community of debtors who agree to participate in an extreme challenge to win a millionaire prize that allows them to straighten out their devastated personal finances, will be voluntarily exposed to the worst atrocities, which Despite the deadly risks they imply, they will always be considered less cruel than the contingencies of everyday life.









While the general comments on this film focus on scenes of explicit violence, where blood gushes out and the corpses attract the attention, in reality “The Squid Game” strives to highlight the havoc produced by a competitive and social society. ruthless as South Korea seems to be, if we stick to cultural products like this strip or the award-winning film “Parasite.” The brutality of his images, which perhaps exacerbate the curiosity of the audience, only crudely reflect the extent of human misery in a system that rewards the most unscrupulous and punishes the supportive.

In his book “Capitalist Realism”, the ill-fated British author Mark Fisher speaks of the “debtor-addict” as the prototype of the citizen of these times, who takes credit at all costs and who, because of this mechanism, is increasingly restricted in his Room for maneuver. Citing Gilles Deleuze, Fisher writes that “control societies are based more on debt than on confinement”, which marks a substantial difference with the disciplinary techniques that Michel Foucault was in charge of describing and that were in use until the end of the 19th century. twentieth century.

In the radical of its approach, “The Squid Game” is a fantasy that is too similar to reality, so that we are only left with its sordid appearance and put aside the social criticism that becomes evident when it takes as subjects of his narration to common people ravaged by implacable creditors. Perhaps that plot detail of this strange reality show is more aggressive than the dozens of murders, betrayals and abuses that take place without stopping, in a continuum that again and again refers us to the original question: how is it that these people have they been able to fall so low?