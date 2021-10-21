Date and performances (Obama, Billie Eilish, Blackpink)

In the middle of 2020, forever the year of the global Covid-19 pandemic, everyone thought about doing new things or using new formats to unite. Youtue Original created the event Dear class of 2020, which was addressed to that young generation that lived the pandemic in full change of life (let’s not confuse it with Lebron James’s online graduation). It was a format that was seen as a good initiative of the original YouTube productions, one that now wants to make the leap in ambition and organization with Dear earth.



Dear earth will begin its broadcast on Youtube this Saturday 23, although in Spain it will do it at 2 am on Sunday. His goal will be to remind us and join us all in our fight to deal with climate change. It will do so through keynote speeches, guest appearances, comedy shorts, and exclusive musical performances.

Speeches will be given by people at the level of former President Obama, Pope Francis, Desmond Tutu or Google CEO Sundar Pichai. However, we do not doubt that viewers are more eager to see stars such as Blackpink (who will perform after a year without barely lavishing themselves as a group), Billie Eilish in full success after their second album, Happier Than Ever, Jaden Smith, Lil Dicki or Anitta. Also, without forgetting that the focus of the special is to inspire new generations, who will have to deal with the real problems of climate change after a very long series of irresponsible adults, SpongeBob or the Muppets will appear.

As Billie Eilish says in the trailer “It is our responsibility to deal with climate change”, followed by Rosé from Blackpink, “our generation has to come together. We must work to save the Earth.” In total 100 minutes of duration that, of course, if we cannot see it live, we can later recover it on YouTube itself. Music, humor, a good cause, free … It is not a bad plan on Saturday, or Sunday.

