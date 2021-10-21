“Coyote Lake”, danger zone controlled by mother and daughter

MEXICO CITY, (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Nine years ago, the Mexican filmmaker Sara seligman wrote thinking what would happen if a mother and her teenage daughter, dedicated to doing things cloudy, were never detected for living in an area where the danger was greater than theirs.

But how to make it credible? Then he found an article about Falcon Lake, southeast of Laredo, Texas and Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, where it was said that an American couple went fishing there and only the woman returned, commenting that the Poster existing had arrived and murdered to your couple.

“There were many questions as to why it had not happened to her, but the Mexican and American police could not do the investigation because it is an area controlled by the narco; that’s when I realized that that place worked very well for me “recalls Seligman.

And that’s how the project started “Coyote lake”, starring Adriana barraza (“Dog loves” and “Babel”) and the Brazilian Camila mendes, which today arrives in Mexico and Latin America on Apple TV and Itunes.

On the tape Barraza She is an authoritarian mother and, together with her daughter, they command a hostel.

One day some men arrive threatening, not knowing that women are the real danger.

“Obviously we need characters female that, in the stories, they do not help the Masulinos to grow or that they are virtuous. I wanted to give myself the opportunity to make an interesting character Dark, with many nuances and with moments in which the public understands its logic although psychotic “, indicates.









“I like him suspense and the crime, the psychological part of analyzing the basic element of the human, in addition the relationship between parents and children is universal ”, adds.

Seligman He has been living in the US for 16 years. After high school he went to take an acting course and no longer returned to Mexico.

“Coyote lake” It is his first feature film, the script of which he liked so much that they wanted to buy it for someone else to direct. She never accepted it. And a path was opened that took him almost a decade.

Due to its budget, it was filmed for 15 days in Texas, near Austin, avoiding the Falcon Lake For security. Still the production was far from everything. To get a cell phone signal, you had to travel by car on the highway for about 15 minutes. It was all worth it, he says Seligman.

“When I was studying they asked that, if we could choose who to work with one day, most of them said that with Tom cruise or Tom Hanks and I already knew that for this character I wanted Adriana barraza (laughs), worse you never imagine that you are going to fulfill the dream “, rescue.

“Coyote Lake” premiered in 2019 in US theaters and has also seen light in Eastern Europe and Germany. Seligman is now looking to realize three projects, where terror, horror and suspense are factors.



Post Views:

158