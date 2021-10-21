Thursday, October 21, 2021
HomeCelebrityChris Pratt, who plays 'Star Lord', confirmed that he is already shooting...
Celebrity

Chris Pratt, who plays ‘Star Lord’, confirmed that he is already shooting the new Marvel Studios film

By Hasan Sheikh
0
105




At the beginning of August 2014, Marvel studios decided to launch one of his riskiest bets on his still nascent Cinematic Universe. And is that “Guardians of the Galaxy” It was a franchise almost unknown to lovers of comics, and although they enjoyed some recognition, no one dared to assure that they would succeed on the big screen.

Fortunately for Marvel, director James Gunn took the challenge of capturing the adventures of these space outlaws and managed to position them as one of the most beloved franchises by fans of superhero movies.

And is that the first tape of “Guardians of the Galaxy” achieved great success by raising $ 773 million at the box office, achieving great acceptance among critics and fans. In fact, three years later Marvel studios released the second part of the film, which also had great commercial success and left the door open for the appearance of the Guardians in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city




Now, with a view to the fourth phase of the MCU, Chris Pratt confirmed that it is already filming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”. The actor, through a video your Instagram account, showed off his character’s long-remembered long sideburns look from ‘Star Lord ‘, thus confirming the start of tape recordings.

It should be remembered that Marvel studios revealed a few weeks ago that “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will hit theaters in May 2023 and that despite all delays announced in the last hours, the new film of the group of space heroes will not change its release date.

The third tape of “Guardians of the Galaxy” has been delayed due to the dismissal of James Gunn due to some tacky tweets from ten years ago, so Marvel studios I was looking for a new director. However, the support of both the fans and the cast that stars in this saga was essential for Marvel to rehire James Gunn, who had already committed to DC to direct the new film of the “Suicide Squad”.


Previous articleThis is the worst advice Mila Kunis gave her daughter that Ashton Kutcher DID NOT accept!
Next articleWill Smith narrates documentary Night of the Dead in Michoacán
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv