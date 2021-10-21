Chris Hemsworth sees his daughter picking up a new ‘toy’ for India Rose

Chris Hemsworth and his family lead an active lifestyle.

On Tuesday, the father of his only daughter, nine-year-old India Rose, was seen hauling a mini motorcycle from a dealership in Pallina, near his home in Byron Bay.

The 38-year-old man was seen chatting with a vendor while another employee pulled a new bicycle from the store.

India couldn’t suppress her enthusiasm as she left the store and got into her father’s car, which was ready to drive home.

Chris wore a black t-shirt with gray shorts and went for a casual look.

He He walked out of the store with a manual and brochures and a bottle of bicycle fluid.

Looks like he bought a 50cc KTM Motocross mini bike for his little girl.

Outside the bike shop, one of the staff members inspected the bike one last time before loading it onto the back of the Thor star.

Before getting in the car and heading home, he secured the mini dirt bike in place with the dealer’s help to test drive the motorcycle.

Teamwork: the bicycle salesman helped the actor to get the mini dirt bike.

Chris and his wife Elsa have shared multiple posts on Instagram about their motorcycle adventures with their three children India and their seven-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

The Marvel Universe star and the Spanish actress met in early 2010 and tied the knot in December of that year.

The family of five has been living in a large $ 30 million mansion in Byron Bay, New South Wales’ north shore, since moving from Los Angeles in 2014.

With the help of Sydney-based MCK architects, they spent many years renovating their home on 4.2 hectares of land, but the development encountered some opposition from locals, who compared it to a multi-story car park or downtown commercial.

Said the former Madrid model The Sydney Morning Herald In March, she wanted a light atmosphere in the northern city of New South Wales.

She said: ‘[When I’m in Sydney] I can’t dress like I do in Byron Bay, we hope to be back on the weekends.

Elsa added that moving to Australia seven years ago was the right decision for her family.

Byrne was beautiful. We made the right decision to move from Los Angeles to Australia in 2014, ”he said.

“It was great for the children to be in nature, enjoy the animals and ride horses.