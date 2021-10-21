Chris Hemsworth is ready to shoot ‘Tyler Rake 2’: this is his spectacular physical change | Film and Television

Chris Hemsworth it already warms up engines to roll Tyler rake 2, the sequel from the popular movie that, to the surprise of many, became the most viewed of Netflix all over the world. The company of streaming has not wanted to miss the opportunity and has rehired the star of Thor to roll a second part which will begin recording in just a month and a half.

This is how the actor wanted to share it, one of the best paid in Hollywood, through your account Instagram: «There are six weeks left for the filming of Tyler rake 2 and I feel good and prepared. Greetings to my team for giving me all the tools that have allowed me to have this bulletproof gear».

Well known are the extremely tough training sessions that Chris Hemsworth undergoes. The australian he usually shares some of his gym sessions in videos from your IG account. One of them, for example, has to do with workouts with restricted blood flow, a series of exercises that should always be done with supervision professional for its dangerousness.

«By restricting blood flow and oxygen, muscles are forced to work harder in a short period of time. Other scientific and sports things also happen. It’s basically one of the nastiest training methods I’ve ever done but it’s an essential part of making Thor’s arms look like horse legs“, Tried to explain the actor.









Sometimes he even publishes the number of reps and sets his body puts through in writing for those who are able to keep up with his frenetic training pace to repeat. Here is an example of what it is capable of doing:

The truth is that this type of training has made Chris Hemsworth gets one of the most polished bodies in the industry, and his new physical transformation to Tyler rake 2 shows that the actor is determined to maintain that explosive physique that has made him one of the most desired men in Hollywood.