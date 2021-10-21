characteristics of the Scorpio and ruling planet

Know the characteristics of ANDscorpion -also called ANDscorpio– It can be as a guide to understand many of the actions, reactions and attitudes of the people around us who were born under this sign.

Know the characteristics of Scorpio, either because you were born under this zodiac sign, it is that of your partner or it is your ascendant.





Scorpio Season 2021

The 2021 Scorpio season runs from October 23 to November 21So if it’s just the time to explore everything behind this zodiac sign — it has a reputation for being intense.

An important tip: Are you single? Open your horizons and explore the unknown. Don’t look for the same pattern anymore. Your happiness is not there.

Do you have a couple? Renew it so you don’t stagnate.

Ruling planet of Scorpio

Pluto, the planet of transformation. It gives them the ability to rise from the ashes like the Phoenix.

Scorpio Element

Its element is air. Therefore, when scorpions feel overwhelmed they must breathe so that they have greater clarity.

Scorpio Color

Its color is purple. It is excellent for awakening and activating your sixth sense.

Your day of the week

Tuesday.

Zodiac signs compatible with Scorpio or Scorpio

Cancer, Virgo and Capricorn.









Characteristics of Scorpio or Scorpion

Take note of the characteristics that define the behavior of Scorpios, one of the strongest signs in the zodiac.

Scorpions are the ones who most value the power of the entire zodiac. They love being in command. They have the ability to perfectly arrange things in their favor without other people noticing. They also do not tolerate disrespect for their person or their loved ones.

The perfect city for Scorpio

A city that can quench your traveling spirit is Nara, Japan, since it is an extremely elegant destination with imposing temples that you will hardly find in other parts of the world.

These are qualities that scorpions love. Go to Nara Park and you can pet deer.

Famous Scorpios: Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway Her birthday is on November 12 and in this solar return the actress will take on new challenges in her career.

Recall that before our birthday we saw her last year as the Grand Witch in The Witches, the remake of the 1990 film of the same name.

You are in the mood for something different. You may also pick up on past successes and give them another twist.