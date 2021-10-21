Camila Cabello sings ‘La buena vida’: a song from her next album ‘Familia’ | Music

The Tiny Desk concerts are becoming a claim for fans. Artists like C. Tangana, Dua Lipa or Karol G have passed through them, showing that it is a perfect format to show the talent they have. Also, some of them dare to present some new songs.

The last to star in one of these special concerts organized by NPR Music has been Camila Cabello. The Cuban star has taken all his rhythm to the last Tiny Desk. And what a show!

Accompanied by a group of musicians from the Latinidad band, the singer has performed some of her biggest hits. In fact, the 20-minute mini concert starts out strong: nothing more and nothing less than with Havana. I continue with Real friends, Miss and his latest single: Don’t Go Yet.

The good life, the new song by Camila Cabello

But if there was a moment with which he surprised his fans, it was with the interpretation of a new song. Camila wanted to share her new work with her fans. Is named The Good Life (Not My Life). In this theme, Camila pays tribute to her Mexican roots. It should be remembered that the artist’s father is from Mexico.

The singer rejoined all her roots in this new work that sounds great. “The last song I’m going to sing is The good life from my next album, Familia, and it’s one of my favorite songsCamila says before performing the song.









Accompanied by Jaime Cuéllar’s Mariachi Garibaldi, the traditional Mexican rhythms of the guitar and trumpets joined the star’s precious voice. With inspiring lyrics, where the star sings about her desire to eat the world, The good life It is a tribute to its roots. And it is that Camila is very proud of her origins.

In fact, at one point in the song, the mariachi group begins to sing a chorus in Spanish: “In life what touches is the love that fills our hearts.” We will have to wait to see when the topic comes out on the platforms. Meanwhile we will listen to it in a loop at the Tiny Desk.