Britney Spears confesses her fears after getting rid of parental guardianship

Britney Spears has finally got rid of the parental guardianship After years of arduous legal battle to regain her independence, but that does not mean by any means that the singer feels full confidence in herself to continue her life normally. This is how the singer has confessed through a emotional letter, where she expresses that “being honest, I have waited so long to free myself from the situation I was in … that now that I have achieved it! I’m afraid to do anything wrong and make a mistake! “, he begins by saying. “I have worked very hard for this moment to come and I am very happy, but there are many things that scare me “, reiterates. In this sense, she gives as an example “the paparazzi” who hide “behind the trees” and chase her “down the road” to try to capture her image. “When I go back to my house it’s really horrible”, he laments.

The surprising new photos of Britney Spears’ teenage children

VIEW GALLERY





“I have to drive past an elementary school … and children are a big concern … but me too!”, He explains about the route he takes when he returns home, in which he crosses the vicinity of an educational center. “I don’t like that they try to scare me and jump like they do … it’s like they want me to do something crazy!”she says sadly about photographers who stay with her 24 hours a day. Britney therefore believes that “It is a shame to live in a world where we do not have absolute freedom” to do what we want, remembering that “I started to experience that when I was given my car keys for the first time four months ago.” The artist also expresses vehemently that “I have not done anything to be treated as they have done for the last thirteen years! I am outraged by the system and I wish I lived in another country!, he claims.









This Halloween dress up with the most famous look of Britney Spears

VIEW GALLERY





The snapshot that the pop princess has chosen to accompany her writing is striking, where we see a room decorated with its own New Year’s Eve motifs, including the tree. “I’m already celebrating Christmas why not?”, counts despite the fact that there are still more than two months for those dates to arrive. “I think any reason to find more joy is a good idea, and it is no secret that I have been through that in the past,” he continues. “So I’m going to do things a little bit differently from now on,” he adds. Finally, he refers to the future moment in which, perhaps, he will publicly criticize his own: “Lord have mercy on the souls of my family if I ever do an interview!”, he warns. “In the meantime, I will stay away from this business, which is all I have ever known in my life,” she announces. “So this it’s so confusing to me… God bless you, “he concludes.

From her mother Lynne to her ex Justin Timberlake, all supporting Britney in her legal battle







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this, subscribe to our newsletter here.