Without a doubt, one of the haircuts star of all time, who does not go out of style and who, regardless of age, makes you look impressive and very elegant, is the Bob, which with its various variants can be used by any woman at any time of the year. On this occasion, we present you the types of Bob cuts that hide wrinkles and expression signs. They will give you back your youth!

Although, it is true that with the passage of time the appearance of wrinkles and other signs of aging such as spots and flaccidity, etc., there are ways to mitigate and hide them, which go beyond very expensive and aggressive surgeries or cosmetic treatments. A simple haircut can help you look fabulous without worrying about these details.

Many celebrities have chosen this style haircut, which can be worn on any occasion, depending on how you fix it, be it straight polished, in waves or with accessories; such as Jennifer López, Victoria Beckham, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, and in Mexico by Ángela Aguilar, Biby Gaytán and even Danna Paola.

Bob cuts to rejuvenate

Take note of the Bob cuts that will help you hide the years and wrinkles on your face, giving you a fresher, more youthful appearance, and at the same time, the latest in the fashion, exploiting your class and elegance to the fullest.









One of the styles of Bob cuts more versatile and rejuvenating is the degragraphed Carré, as it has a natural looseness that allows it to settle on its own, helping to hide wrinkles and other signs of expression. And it has everything, the length of it, and its casual shape that provides movement and texture to the hair, helping you to show it off incredibly without much effort.

You only need mousse, texturizer or styling cream to accommodate it using your fingers, to give you a super natural and stylish effect, which is also very flattering for the face. hide wrinkles and signs of aging, so it is highly recommended for women over 40 years of age.

The layers always help to give more volume, movement and texture to the hair, and in combination with this haircut they create the perfect formula to look stylized, combed and modern, hiding some details of the face that you want to hide.

If you are one of the girls who are not a fan of short haircuts, this type of bob will enchant you, because in addition to being used a little longer than usual, it is super flattering due to its texture and volume, thanks to the fact that it looks fluffy, helping you to hide the signs of aging, as well as to stylize your face.

Also, it is a haircut that looks very natural and rejuvenating, since it is used with total freedom, leaving its own natural drape and texture, almost to the point of rebellion. You can use it shaved, or in long layers, to control the dimension and give it more lightness, and that it does not look so messy.

Bob with fringe

It is well known to all that fringes reduce your age and make you look more tender and charming, and with a look more youth. That is why it is the perfect complement to bob cut to hide the years and pretend less age, as it softens the features and features, at the same time that it makes you look modern.

Asymmetrical Bob

Finally, we have the Asymmetrical bob, which is indicated to reflect greater joviality and freshness to the took, with a touch of rebellion and daring, since, as its name says, it is uneven from one side to the other, that is, it is shorter on one side. This helps you refine your features, helping you round them, which gives your face a balance.