Billie Eilish participates in a documentary about the weather

The climate change It is one of the subjects that most documentaries deal with, but when it is starred by celebrities from different artistic sectors, its weight becomes stronger and its echo moves around the globe to remind people of the importance of caring for the planet.

One of the productions that will be released soon on the attention to the environment promises to be one of the most talked about and viral. Is about ‘Dear Earth’, a documentary that includes names like Billie eilish that, along with other renowned figures such as Jaden Smith, BLACKPINK, David Attenborough or Barack Obama, will make a cameo to raise awareness about the relevance of the sustainable revolution. It will premiere in Youtube day after tomorrow, October 23, but the trailer for the documentary can already be seen on the video platform.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In this small preview you can see fragments of the interventions of the participants. Like the Billie eilish, which states: “It is our responsibility to confront climate change.” Also the former president of USA appears in the almost two minutes of duration and sentence: “You can imagine something different.” Its ending is clear and direct. The screening interviewer asks with his voice in off: “Do you think this event can be a catalyst for change?” and Attenborough responds: “I have to believe it because it is probably our last chance.”









‘Dear Earth ‘ will also have the participation of other speakers such as Anitta, Tinashe, Lil Dicky and GaTa, Sundar Pichai or Marsai Martin, among others. The main objective of the documentary is to bring together music artists, actors and influential people in the same format to motivate the audience of Youtube to do your bit and help take care of the planet.

It is a production that will last several hours and will alternate the testimonies of these celebrities with other types of interventions: from speeches and musical performances to comic fragments and other special interventions.

In addition, the members of the marching band BLACKPINK, the Koreans Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, are Conference Ambassadors one UN Climate Change (COP26). This organization declared them defenders of the Sustainable Development Goals. so his vision and contribution to this documentary is highly relevant.

Although there are less than 48 hours To know all the details, at the moment the premiere time has not been confirmed. We will be attentive since on Saturday we will be able to view the complete documentary through Youtube.

