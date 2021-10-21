Billie Eilish launches her perfume, what does the artist’s fragrance smell like? | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer announced the fragrance whose scent she claims she had been trying to find for a long time.

Billie eilish continues to take giant steps in her career and after consolidating, at 19, as one of the most popular artists in the world, now announced the launch of her own perfume.

“I am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance ‘Eilish’ with you guys !!! This is a scent that I have been chasing for years and years, “wrote the singer through her social networks.

“This is my favorite scent in the WORLD. Fragrance has always been such an important part of my life and existence for as long as I can remember, and it was a dream to create this fragrance and bring my ideas to life. This has been one of the most exciting things I have done, “added Billie Eilish, who has not revealed what her new perfume will smell like.

It is not yet confirmed when the new Billie Eilish fragrance that will bear her name will be released, but the singer assured that it will arrive “soon”, at which time her fans will be able to imagine what her idol smells like.