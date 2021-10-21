Thursday, October 21, 2021
HomeCelebrityBillie Eilish launches her perfume, what does the artist's fragrance smell like?...
Celebrity

Billie Eilish launches her perfume, what does the artist’s fragrance smell like? | Music

By Sonia Gupta
0
73




Daniel Gutierrez DieckOctober 20, 2021 – 11:50

The singer announced the fragrance whose scent she claims she had been trying to find for a long time.

Install

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

Billie eilish continues to take giant steps in her career and after consolidating, at 19, as one of the most popular artists in the world, now announced the launch of her own perfume.

The “No Time To Die” singer shared the news through her Instagram, where she was excited and assured that the scent of her new fragrance was one she had been looking for for a long time.




“I am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance ‘Eilish’ with you guys !!! This is a scent that I have been chasing for years and years, “wrote the singer through her social networks.

“This is my favorite scent in the WORLD. Fragrance has always been such an important part of my life and existence for as long as I can remember, and it was a dream to create this fragrance and bring my ideas to life. This has been one of the most exciting things I have done, “added Billie Eilish, who has not revealed what her new perfume will smell like.

It is not yet confirmed when the new Billie Eilish fragrance that will bear her name will be released, but the singer assured that it will arrive “soon”, at which time her fans will be able to imagine what her idol smells like.


Previous articleHow Chris Hemsworth, Thor in Marvel, trains after taking a little too much
Next articleThe definitive Netflix list
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv