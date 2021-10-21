Bennifer 2021: According to rumors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would be about to pronounce their vows very soon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck they are more than ready to marry, after reconciling. The pair could walk down the aisle very soon, the singer’s former manager predicted, Rob Shuter.

The singer-actress is destined to settle down with the actor and used to hate his famous butt, according to her former representative from public relations.

Rob shuter He worked on the superstar’s public relations team between 2003 and 2005 and personally wrote the breakup statement for the powerful Hollywood couple when they first parted ways in 2004.

“Ben was the one who got away. When they broke up, his demons were a secret “, said Rob to the Daily Mail.

“Since then, he has been very honest about his struggles and has faced them. They had the right love at the wrong time. Now is the right time “added.









JLo and Affleck canceled their engagement in 2004 due to excessive media attention.

They rekindled their romance in April after 17 years, after JLo will separate from Alex Rodriguez. Ben and Jennifer have become inseparable ever since, recently making their first red carpet appearance at 15 years, prompting talk that they might get engaged a second time.