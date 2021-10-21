Ben Affleck shows his muscles again for his new movie

At 49 years old, Ben affleck he is exhibiting muscles in Austin while filming his new movie , ‘Hypnotic’. Without a doubt, the actor is in top form.

Ben Affleck in Batman mode: Does his physical change imply a return to the world of superheroes?

One more time like every time Ben affleck is photographed, we see him with a more fibrous physique than before the pandemic, and some muscles marked under clothing. This time, now 49 years old, he looks incredible during the filming of his new movie action and suspense ‘Hypnotic’. The project, which does not yet have a release date, recently began filming in Austin, Texas. And there is its protagonist in top form at the foot of the canyon.

In the image that circulates on social networks, it is clear that tight clothing is very well chosen. The Oscar-winning actor was photographed in a light gray sweater, blue jeans and low-key black shoes. All very casual, but with a physique at the height of his time as Batman. The key, having been trying to eat healthy, exercise a lot, cut carbs, and eat a lot of protein, along with not drinking to try to be as healthy as possible.

Be that as it may, the actor is in a great personal moment. A few months ago he confirmed that he will launch ‘The last duel’, a new film with Matt Damon under the command of Ridley Scott – which began filming in March 2020 and which had to be interrupted – just at the moment when he began to fine-tune her body. Let us also remember that although Pattinson is walking steadily towards his debut as Batman in 2022 directed by Matt Reeves, director Zack Snyder announced that he would release a new version of ‘Justice League’ for the HBO Max platform, where there is a great possibility of that Affleck could revert to his old character.

The director of Argo has been working hard, along the way he has occupied pages of the coated paper after resuming his relationship with Jennifer López. The Bennifer 2.0 is also leaving snapshots with Aflleck’s muscles exposed, like that walk through Central Park in New York last September.

Ben is clearly doing well. “I am very happy. It is a very happy moment in my life. Life is good,” declared the actor to Extra TV a few days ago. And reason to be so is not lacking.

