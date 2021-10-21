Back to the Future: Facts Every Movie Fan Needs to Know

The day of Return to the future It is celebrated every October 21, because in the film it is the date on which Marty McFly makes his first trip to the past during the first part of the famous trilogy that is also celebrating its 36th anniversary.

Return to the future It is considered one of the best science fiction movies of all time. From the moment it was released at the box office, the film has been a benchmark within the history of cinema, but at the same time also within the popular culture of the West.

Being a cultural reference, over time some curiosities that the saga hides have been made known, which have been revealed by the same production or by the followers in these 36 years. That is why here we leave the nine facts that everyone should know about that movie.

Could have another name

The feature film was about to be called Spaceman from Pluto, instead of Back to the Future, given that Sid Sheinberg, head of production, thought that the word ‘future’ in the title would not be attractive to the public. However, Steven Spielberg decided that the title would remain.

They thought of another actor

As incredible as it may seem, Michael J. Fox It was not the first choice to be the protagonist of the film. The role was destined for Corey Hart, Canadian singer. For work reasons he could not audition so he lost the opportunity to play Marty McFly.

The flying skateboard

Return to the future features some iconic accessories, like the flying skateboard, which can be seen for the first time in the second part. According to the director, the skateboard really exists and it worked with magnetic energy, but it was never put on sale because it was considered dangerous for children.









Inspiration

Bob Gale, writer of the tape, came across his father’s yearbook and wondered if he had been friends with his father if he traveled to the same time when he was young. This is how the script for Back to the Future came about.

What do Back to the Future and Jurassic Park have in common?

The two films are directed by Steven Spielberg, but at the same time there is a relationship with the actor Jeff Goldblum. The latter was considered to play the role of the Dr. Brown. However, the actor was in another project so the role was played by Christopher Lloyd.

Iconic

The machine with which Marty and Dr. Brown travel in time is the famous DeLorean, with some modifications. But what very few know is that Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale had thought that the machine was a refrigerator from the 50s.

A lawsuit

Crispin Glover, an actor who played George McFly, Marty’s father, decided to increase his salary claims for the sequel to the film, not reaching an agreement with the production, it decided to replace him with a similar actor. Glover disagreed with this and sued the production, setting a precedent within the actors’ union.

Rejected

Although it is considered one of the most emblematic films of cinema, the script of Back to the Future was rejected more than 40 times until Warner Bros accepted the project.

Remake

On the 30th anniversary of its premiere in 2015, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale were questioned about a possible remake. The response was overwhelming when stating that as long as they are still alive there will not be a new version of the film.

