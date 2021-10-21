Ariana Grande said she was ‘scared’ of being the star of her dreams: ‘Terrified of doing what I wanted’

Ariana Grande said recently that she felt too ‘terrified’ to try to become the star she dreamed of being after leaving Nickelodeon.

The pop singer shed some light on fears and doubts during an interview with Eric Vetro in his new podcast called Backstage Pass with Eric Vetro.

He began by admitting: “At first, publishing ‘The Way’ was very liberating and scary for me because I was so convinced that it had to be one thing, because people knew me from my show that I was doing from Nickelodeon and I played a character that a lot of people knew me “.

She also told that “I was kind of terrified to do what I really wanted to do and make the music I really wanted to do, and have my hair brown, wear thigh high boots. [y ser] what I wanted to be. “









However, the moment he made the decision to release the single and ditch the red hair, it was a huge turning point in his career.

The singer even recalled it in her interview and added: “That was a great moment for me, taking my first single from my first album and taking that risk early on as well. It was a really incredible turning point for me.”