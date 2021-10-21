Ariana Grande launches a new podcast ‘Backstage Pass With Eric Vetro’ – EzAnime.net

Requested vocal trainer Eric Vetro has officially launched his podcast Backstage pass with Eric Vetro where he invites some of his most successful students to analyze their vocal journeys and the techniques that got them where they are. The first episode now airing features one of the most distinctive vocalists in pop music, Ariana Grande.

Grande and Vetro began working together on the singer’s 2013 smash hit “The Way” with Mac Miller when she was 19 years old. Since then, the couple have developed a close relationship that prioritizes the preservation of the voice as an instrument and the promotion of creative growth.









On her 2019 single single with close collaborator Victoria Monét, “Monopoly,Grande yells Vetro in the lyrics: “I never follow my voice, so shout out to Eric Vetro (I love Eric Vetro, man).”

Backstage Pass’ debut seats Grande with Vetro for half an hour to discuss everything from the singer’s adoration of Broadway music (offers a comedic musical interpretation of her hit single “Side to Side”) to the critical specificity that goes with it. have a perfect tone. and the couple’s nocturnal vocal warm-ups when tourist tours disperse them by time zones.

“That job was really what kept me healthy for 99 percent of the tour,” Grande told Vetro about the vocal techniques he had instilled in his daily practices. “I’m really thankful for that, I don’t want to miss out on saying that. Our work together kept me healthy and thank God I never had to cancel a tour due to bleeding or being lost.

Vetro’s long list of superstar clients also includes Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Chloe x Halle, Juanes and more, opening the door to a series of intriguing conversations that will take place during the first season of Backstage Pass.

