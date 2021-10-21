Ariana Grande had bronchitis during half of her ‘Sweetener World Tour’

Ariana Grande credit: Bang Showbiz

Regardless of the success obtained and the great reception it received from the critics, the truth is that Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetener’ world tour was an ordeal for her, at least for four of the ten months that her journey lasted longest planetarium to date.









And it is that the pop star has revealed that he had to deal with severe bronchitis throughout almost half of the tour, with its consequent attacks of coughing, respiratory problems and pressure in the chest. However, the artist was only forced to cancel two concerts thanks to her ability, and that of her medical team, to manage such setbacks.

“It is that I was ill during four of the ten months of the ‘Sweetener Tour’. Fortunately I only had to suspend two concerts”, has ensured while passing by the podcast ‘Backstage Pass’, by Eric Vetro.

Part of that accumulation of adversity, as well as its most outstanding musical numbers, were faithfully reflected in the documentary ‘excuse me, i love you’, a Netflix special that also projects the most vulnerable and melancholic side of Ariana Grande. It must be remembered that the diva was still recovering at that time from the injuries received after her hazardous relationship with the comedian Pete Davidson, with whom she became engaged and from whom she separated in the course of a few weeks.