Angelina Jolie’s closet looks her kids wore on the red carpet

The premiere of Eternals, the new Marvel movie, took place and with it we could see the main actors show off their best outfits on the red carpet but, definitely, the Jolie family was the one who stole the night, because not only Angelina Jolie we fell in love with his look perfect for fall, your kids also had something to talk about by wearing recycled pieces from the actress closet.

The actress who stars in this film alongside Salma Hayek, wore a sophisticated and elegant look That in fell in love. It is a timeless dress with a sweetheart neckline and a cape-like fall with volume and texture from the Balmain brand, in a bronze tone that seems to be the best bet for women. season.



When we talk about fashion, the good taste of Angelina It speaks for itself wherever it goes and this time it was no exception, as the actress made the looks of all her children create a harmonious match with hers, achieving an outstanding style. But, without a doubt, a fact that we could not ignore was the dresses that Angelina’s daughters took from her closet.



To attend this event, Angelina’s daughter, Shiloh she put aside the androgynous style, wearing a classic poplin-type dress with some modifications signed by Gabriela Hearst, accompanied by white ballerinas and subtle makeup.

It was not the only recycled outfit from the wardrobe. Angelina Jolie that we could see, because his daughter Zahara She wore an Elie Saab dress that steals the eyes for the second time, since with this piece Angelina dazzled everyone at the Oscars 2014. A nude dress that stands out for its metallic sequins and its transparencies.

That is how Angelina Jolie teaches us how to give a second use to vintage pieces from our wardrobe, which can help us create a look very chic and classic, becoming once again the best dressed in the place, as well as the importance of giving the garments a second chance and sharing with friends or family, well Angelina He does it, because we don’t.

