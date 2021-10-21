Friday, October 22, 2021
Angelina Jolie makes unusual appearance with her children

By Sonia Gupta
Angelina Jolie Eternals
From left, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend the premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles California.

(CNN) – Angelina Jolie and most of her children reused some old outfits for the premiere of the new Marvel movie “Eternals,” where the actress plays Thena.




Jolie was accompanied on the “Eternals” red carpet by her 20-year-old sons Maddox; twins Vivienne and Knox, 13; Zahara, 16; and Shiloh, 15.

The actress told “Entertainment Tonight” that the family sported some classic outfits for the event, including that of Zahara, who donned the silver dress her mother wore to the 2014 Oscars.

“My kids are wearing vintage things, and my old Oscars dress,” Jolie said. “We made it all vintage and recycled my old stuff.”

Jolie Pax’s 17-year-old son did not appear on the “Eternals” red carpet.

Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt have been involved in a custody dispute over their six children.

“Eternals” is a Marvel film directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and also starring Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani. It opens in theaters on November 5.


