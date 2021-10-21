Amber Heard works out while holding her 5-month-old daughter and demonstrates her multitasking skills

Amber heard She recently took to social media and showed off her multitasking skills as a new mom to Oonagh Paige.

In a black sports bra and matching pair of leggings, the star of Aquaman is shown holding her baby in one hand while carrying a silver weight in the other.

“Multitasking Mom”, titled the post Heard, adding a yellow arm flexing emoji at the end of the caption.

Heard shared a look at her abilities on Instagram and showed snapshots of the actress holding her daughter in one hand and the weight in the other.

Amber Heard’s daughter was born earlier this year on April 8.

Heard welcomed her daughter in April through a surrogate mother and was “more than in-love” even before his birth.









“I am very excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided that I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. Now I appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way, “she wrote Heard in her post title at the time, alluding to surrogacy as her path to motherhood.