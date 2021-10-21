Alex Rodríguez trolled JLo in the MLB playoffs

Alex Rodriguez AP

Alex Rodriguez couldn’t take a break Monday night while covering Game 3 of the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros of the American League Championship at Fenway Park in Boston as part of his work with Fox Sports.

The former star hitter was seriously trolled by Red Sox fans in the broadcast booth, but he took it like a champ.

The videos shared on social networks showed what happened behind the scenes, and it was not pleasant at all.

In one of them, you can hear people yelling “JLo! JLo! “

In another clip, a rowdy fan yells, “What’s your favorite Ben Affleck movie ?!”

“ARod! Ben Affleck has JLo!

But Rodríguez was unfazed and remained focused.

The 46-year-old former baseball player and father of two managed to pull a joke at his expense earlier this month in the Tampa Bay Rays game against the Red Sox.

When one of his colleagues commented that some players were eating popcorn in the dugout, a video suddenly played of Rodriguez being fed by his then-girlfriend Cameron Diaz at Super Bowl XLV.

ARod’s response: “Maybe that’s why I’m single.”

Gossip watchers already know the matter: López and Rodríguez initially separated in March, reconciled briefly, and canceled everything the following month.

The 52-year-old former Fly Girl was spotted making out with her former love Ben Affleck, 49, and thus Bennifer 2.0 was born.