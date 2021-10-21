after more than a year of absence, he was seen at a Los Angeles Lakers game

Nicholson, with his son, watching the Lakers, after more than a year of being out of the public sphere

Jack Nicholson made his grand return to Staples Center on Tuesday to watch his favorite NBA team’s first game of the new season. The superfan of Los angeles lakers He had not been seen in the audience for more than a year. And, although he enjoyed the show accompanied by his son, this time there was no triumph.

Nicholson, 84, arrived in a black truck, wearing a brown sweater, black pants, a matching jacket, loafers and his classic smoked glasses. The actor, who has retired without formal announcements for almost a decade, was received with great joy by the fans, who when they recognized him greeted him and even asked for autographs. Once inside, he sat in his exclusive seat with a mask, to comply with the sanitary measures imposed. The Lakers faced the Warriors, in a game where luck was not with them.

Nicholson returned to one of his most precious appointments: to cheer on the Lakers

The last time Nicholson had attended a Lakers game had been more than a year ago, in January 2020, accompanied by his son, Ray Nicholson, so seeing him again enjoying the sport has been great news for all his followers.

The retirement of an idol









Jack Nicholson has been retired from acting for a long time, although he has said he is waiting for some project that really tempts him to eventually return to the screen. Far from the pressures of his career, the protagonist of The glow he lives a quiet life, enjoying his hobbies. The actor, who resigned in 2018 from a project that was going to bring him back to the screen, has been retiring for ten years, which he has used to spend more time with his family. However, that unannounced recall has also led to various rumors about his health status.

Nicholson, who has won 3 of the 12 Oscars for which he competed, has rarely appeared in public in recent years, always sitting watching his favorite basketball team.

Because of his friendship with James L. Brooks, who directed him in films such as Better … impossible or The strength of affection, Nicholson did a supporting role in the director’s failed romantic comedy, How to know if it is love?, released in 2010, and starring Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd and Owen Wilson.

In 2018, when the actor seemed ready to lead a feature film that suited him more than good – the remake from the German-Austrian film nominated for an Oscar and directed by Maren Ade, Toni Erdmann-, He decided to “get off” thus shooting new versions that ensured that he was passing a delicate moment of health.

Nicholson’s health

Since 2013, rumors have been circulating about the actor’s state of health. The Radar Online site reported that Nicholson had “memory problems” and that was why he had chosen to retire. “Frankly, he can no longer remember their lines of dialogue, he cannot do what they ask him to do,” said a source close to the actor. On the other hand, The National Enquirer reported that the actor rarely left his Hollywood home and that, when he did, everyone noticed him “disoriented and confused,” and afraid of accepting a role with which he could not fulfill.

Tired of speculation about his situation, the actor from Chinatown and Someone has to concede He denied the sayings of the publications, and so did his friends. “He does not have any disease, dementia, or memory problems, and he has no plans to retire,” his relatives told E! News.

“I have the brain of a mathematician,” said the actor in that talk with The Sun, where he also alluded to the word “retirement”, although from his own point of view. “I’m not going to work until the day I die, that’s not why I started this. I mean, there is nothing that stimulates me. Before yes, but now not, so I have no reason to expose myself; when you are old, you change ”, he concluded.