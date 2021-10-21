Adam Sandler is crowned father of the year in Hollywood

Although some celebrities try to isolate their children from the indirect consequences of their careers so that they lead a lifestyle that is as normal as possible, the actor Adam Sandler He had no scruples when it came to throwing away the agenda and turning to his many contacts in the entertainment world to get the party of Bar mitzvah from her daughter Sadie was unforgettable asking another Adam, in your case Levine, to liven up the celebration.

«It is a very important occasion and all his friends were going to be present. I don’t even know why I did it, but I said to myself: ‘I would like to do something very special for my girl, because I love her very much.’ And all that. You know what I mean, everyone adores their children… The point is that I sent him a message saying: ‘I’m sorry to put you in this situation, but it’s going to be the Bar mitzvah from my girl on Saturday night. Would you mind coming over and singing a few songs? ‘ Then I saw the sign that he was writing and did not know what to expect, but he replied that he could not say no to that offer, “he explained. Adam Sandler as it passes through the program Jimmy Kimmel.













The leader of Maroon 5 He wasn’t satisfied with making a mere appearance, but took his performance very seriously, taking it upon himself to convince his bandmate James Valentine to accompany him and even questioning the actor about his daughter’s favorite subjects.

And it seems that Adam Sandler is indebted to him, because the young woman Sadie she couldn’t be more impressed.

“He hugged me with all his strength afterwards, but it was very difficult to keep the flag high after that number… Thank you very much Adam! I adore you ”, assured the interpreter.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images