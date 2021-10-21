ABOUT RIDLEY SCOTT

Ridley Scott is about to turn 84; just when he has a score of film projects on the doorstep, in different stages: filming, being completed, about to go into production or announced. Among them, Gladiator 2 and a prequel to Alien still untitled. Because, indeed, we all know that Scott is the director of Alien: the 8th passenger (1979), Blade runner (1982), Thelma & Louise (1991), Gladiator (2000) and Prometheus (2012), films mainly “guilty” of the celebrity of the born in the county of Durham, England. Right now he is showing his most recent film in Puebla, The last duel, historical drama set in the times of Charles VI of France. I have not seen it when writing this; On the other hand, in this column I recover fragments of what I wrote at the time about four other Scott tapes, for a greater closeness with him and with The last duel.

Prometheus. Headband sci-fi impeccably made that is not only a very complete diversion, but also presents disturbing questions about the origin of human life. It is located in the last decade of this century. The discovery of a prehistoric painting, interpreted as a kind of map / destination, triggers the journey of a group of scientists to the far reaches of the universe, in search of the planet genesis of the life. They find; but also all that that keeps the film from being 2001 Space Odyssey, to be (in effect) Alien revisited: a fauna – let’s say – that gives rise to the horror thriller that finally devours the screen. Exodus: Gods and Kings. Christian Bale plays Moses, for a fresh look at the epic biblical account of his role in freeing the Hebrew people from the centuries-long slavery that Pharaonic Egypt subjected them to. A detailed setting and first-rate visual effects do not, however, provide more palpable passion to the conflict; strange, this being the perfect story to be told with fire. However, it is not necessary to see it, just because of the events it illustrates. As Bale’s antagonist, Joel Edgerton plays Ramses.

– Ad –









Rescue mission (The martian). Ridley Scott’s return to outer space. Its cast is top-notch, with Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kate Mara and the infallible Michael Peña, among others. The starting point is as exciting as it is disturbing: on Mars, an accident caused by an unexpected storm aborts the mission of a team of astronauts. Assuming that Mark (Damon) – one of them – has died, the others undertake the long return home. But Mark is alive; and now, also alone, with minimal resources and provisions, without any possibility of communication, left to its own devices millions of miles from Earth. Now, oddly enough, all that comes after doesn’t feel like a gringada impossible. Alien: Covenant. Year 2104; the colonizing ship Covenant It is en route to a planet many years away, which will be the new home of its more than 2,000 passengers. Seven years before arriving, the crew discovers a different planet – unknown – whose “measurements” show better conditions for life than those of the original destination. Against all protocol, the Covenant it goes off to “take a look” and confirm if it is a better habitat. What they find turns the movie into a thriller sci-fi horror, with the crew fighting to escape to survive. Very interesting film (intended as a sequel to Prometheus), which lacks “straw”: everything about it has a dramatic justification and efficiently pulls the plot forward. Its main intention seems to be to operate as a kind of version synthesis of the saga, taking in essence Alien and, by nature, of Prometheus. (And, you know, there is a 5 minute short, Alien: Covenant-Prologue: Last Supper – directed by Luke Scott, Ridley’s son – which is a “direct prequel” to the film. He takes care of the last supper of the crew, before entering the process of cryosleep necessary for the very long journey). Anyway, it’s time to see now, as soon as possible, The last duel. We will talk.

– Ad –