Abigail’s hell, harassed by an OnlyFans follower: from Brighton to Ibiza

Abigail furness, a young british 21-year-old speaks after suffering the bullying of a man from 37 years for months. Jamie spears spied on her and chased her every day, and came to travel to Ibiza, where the victim had flown to work, in order to continue harassing her.

Abigail’s nightmare, haunted for a year

The nightmare started in June 2020, when Abigail he was visiting his parents in Kent, United Kingdom, to celebrate his 20th birthday. During the day, several friends came to her house to bring her gifts, but one of the visits left her puzzled: a man she did not recognize appeared with a bottle of champagne.

The young woman assumed that it was someone she had gone to school with and did not remember, so she “reluctantly agreed” when he asked for a hug and a hug. selfie. The horror came when he opened the card that accompanied the gift and saw that it was signed with the name “JP Master“.

An obsessed OnlyFans subscriber

It was one of his subscribers to OnlyFans, the famous content subscription website where users who upload videos or broadcast live can earn income from subscribers to their profile, called fans. Some of the content is pornographic in nature, which has raised various controversies around him since his rise to fame.





Abigail, student, dancer and fire eater, declares in the middle The Sun: “I didn’t understand how I got my parents’ address. In a panic, I texted him and told him not to contact me again. He responded with apology and promised that it wouldn’t happen again.”

Chases down the street to tell him you love him

But the story had only just begun. And it is that days after the incident for his birthday, the victim was shopping in Brighton with a friend when he saw Spears on the main street.









The couple ran to a store and hid, but Abigail’s stalker told her that he loved her and wanted to be with her. Even when the cashier kicked him out of the store, Spears continued to follow Abigail until she asked a group of men to chase him away.

Travel to Ibiza to continue harassing her

Trying not to think about it any more, the young woman flew to Ibiza to work three months as a dancer. Within two days of landing, his stalker sent him a message saying that he was also on the island. “I was terrified,” says the young woman, whom the friends she was with convinced to go out for a drink and be distracted.

But, being at the bar, the girl saw Jamie outside the bar, looking at her through the window. After fleeing through another door so as not to be seen, the man followed her to the house where they were spending the summer, where she had to run. It wasn’t until his friends confronted him that Spears left the island.

Costumes and continuous messages

However, in September 2020, when she returned to United Kingdom to begin his third year of college, the bullying escalated.

First, her housemates saw Spears peering out the window of Abigail’s room at her university home in Brighton. Later, the fan began to bombard her with messages on all her social networks, despite the fact that the victim blocked her in Facebook, Instagram and OnlyFans.

He also began to chase her down the street every day, even disguising himself so as not to be recognized. One of the consequences that the young woman regrets the most is that now she is always “constantly looking back, over her shoulder.”

Sentenced to 14 months in prison

Too scared to leave the house, the trigger came in February this year: Spears was stalking her on her front porch, so Abigail called the police and a Restraining order for harassment. “I thought they would arrest him, but two weeks later I saw him on the street, hiding behind cars and following me.”

This time he was arrested and had to appear in April before the courts of Lewes, where he pleaded guilty to violating the restraining order. Five months later he was discovered again harassing the young woman, for which he was sentenced to fourteen months of prison, where he entered last week.

“Jamie made my life hell. For a long time I lived in constant fear that he was looking at me. he’s finally behind bars, I can move on with my life, “concludes Abigail relieved.