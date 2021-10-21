a thrilling thriller that stands as the best of all Tony Scott films with Denzel Washington

The actor Denzel Washington and the director Tony scott they collaborated together on five films before the second’s death. ‘Red tide’ It was the first and then ‘The fire of revenge’ came, a title that Antena 3 recovers tonight from 22:10, ‘Déjà Vu’, ‘Assault on the Pelham 123 train’ -the least inspired of all- and ‘Unstoppable’.

It was a most fruitful professional relationship that I consider to be reached its peak with ‘The Fire of Vengeance’, a wonderful action thriller that was not very well received by critics when it hit theaters in April 2004. Some people see it two films in one, but at the time of the truth its two aspects are necessary to embroider the story it tells.

Great

Based on the novel by AJ Quinnell which had already been brought to the big screen in 1987 with Scott glenn In the title role, ‘The Fire of Vengeance’ is an essential film in Scott’s filmography, as his unmistakable style reaches its peak here.

With constant camera movements and a visual style between the frenzied and the excessive, Scott enhances it especially in the second half of the story – and the kidnapping is a before and after for the film at all levels – with the protagonist played by Washington turned into a kind of avenging angel who is willing to do it. let it be to take justice into his own hands.

There will be those who find it irritating or that it simply works in some scenes and in others it is unnecessary, but in my case I see that add a special nerve to the film that also fits wonderfully with that inner rage that the main character gives off. There, Washington is especially inspired by transmitting Creasy’s internal anger, but allowing himself to be carried away by certain excesses when he has obtained all the information he required at that time.













However, all that part of ‘The fire of revenge’ would have much less force without having previously taken time to introduce the characters and, above all, to establish the peculiar relationship that arises between Creasy and Pita (splendid Dakota Fanning), the former practicing almost more as a father than his true parent.

That adds that layer of emotion necessary so that the wave of violence that the protagonist’s “adventures” become works much better, reaching another level in that very powerful outcome It shines as a great highlight of everything we’ve seen before.

It is true that there are characters that could have given more of themselves, but in the end what really matters here is the family, both the blood one and the one that arises in a more random way despite the initial resistance of the protagonist – that moment in which Creasy refuses to recognize Pita who has laughed …-. There is at all times a very marked emotional base that is what allows Scott to print his stamp without ending up being somewhat empty, a problem present in several of his works.





Unfortunately, ‘The Fire of Vengeance’ it fell far short of a blockbuster. Its worldwide income reached up to 130 million dollars, while its budget ranges between 60 and 70 million according to the source consulted.